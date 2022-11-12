Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville State: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays host to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday:
The game
What: Eastern Kentucky (6-2, 2-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville State (7-2, 3-0 ASUN).
Rankings: Eastern Kentucky is No. 24 (coaches)/RV (STATS Perform).
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium (24,000).
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla)
Four-down territory
1. Senior day: JSU’s seniors will play their final home game. They are LB Markail Benton, C Zack Cangelosi, CB Yul Gowdy, TE Keishoen Jarrett, K Brenton King, RB Matt LaRoche, WR Ty Lyte III, OL Ye’Majesty Sanders, LB Stevonte Tullis, QB Zion Webb, OL Josh Wegener.
2. Special plays: JSU has scored on a blocked field goal and blocked punt this season. Amon Scarbrough returned a Kennesaw State punt, blocked by Cole Fuller, 11 yards for a touchdown. Jamari Jemison returned an Austin Peay field goal attempt, blocked by Larry Worth, 69 yards for a touchdown. The blocked punt/TD was JSU’s first since 2011, and the blocked field goal/TD was JSU’s first since 2008.
3. Key injuries: JSU missed several starters on defense during its victory at Austin Peay on Oct. 29 and suffered more injuries during the game. Of greatest concern is Benton and leading rusher Anwar Lewis. JSU coach Rich Rodriguez called them both questionable for Saturday’s game: “There’s a couple of others, but right now, we’re most concerned with Markail and Anwar.”
4. JSU vs. EKU: JSU is 10-8 all-time against EKU and 5-4 at home. JSU had won the last six meetings by an average margin of 31.3 points before the Colonels won in 2019. EKU has won the last two meetings. The Colonels won 39-31 in double overtime at home last season, in the last of two games under then-JSU interim head coach Max Thurmond.
Key matchup
JSU’s offensive front vs. EKU’s defensive front: Rodriguez called EKU’s defensive front the best JSU has faced this season. JSU’s offensive success is predicated on running the ball.
Player of the week
Stevonte Tullis, LB, 6-0, 210, R-Sr.: Tullis was named the ASUN's defensive player of the week for his performance in JSU's win at Austin Peay. He led the Gamecocks with nine tackles and caught his first career interception. At 191 career tackles, he’s approaching 200.
By the numbers
10: Rushing touchdowns for Webb this season, tying him for 15th in FCS. He’s tied for fifth among quarterbacks.
48: Alen Karajic has kicked 48 touchbacks this season, breaking the school record of 40, set by Griffin Thomas in 2013.
312.2: EKU’s average passing yards per game.
Prediction
EKU scores 36.1 points a game and gives up 34.5. JSU scores 35.1 and gives up 24.3. Gamecocks win a high-scoring game.
Jacksonville State 35, Eastern Kentucky 31