E-Racers: JSU toils but downs old OVC rival Murray State

MONTGOMERY — Old friend Dean Hood did his best to make things hard for Rich Rodriguez on Saturday.
In the end, Jacksonville State’s first-year head coach and Hood’s former boss at Glenville State had the better roster.
The Gamecocks feasted on an untested quarterback and overcame their own turnovers to beat former Ohio Valley Conference rival Murray State 34-3 in Roy Stewart Stadium.
Anwar Lewis rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns, Jacksonville High graduate Ron Wiggins broke an 83-yard touchdown run, Zion Webb passed for 167 yards, and JSU improved to 3-0 while dropping Hood’s Racers to 0-2.
JSU wound up with 568 total yards, with the two long touchdown runs accounting for most of the Gamecocks' 186 yards in the fourth quarter.
Three things to know about JSU’s victory over Murray State:
1. First-half stalemate
Webb led JSU 85 yards for Lewis’ 1-yard touchdown run on JSU’s opening drive and led a two-minute drive for Alen Karajics’s 42-yard field goal to end the first half.
Between those drives, the game was a stalemate.
Murray State kept Webb’s throws underneath. He completed 16 of 25 passes in the first half, but also threw an interception on a downfield attempt and nearly threw another one in the second quarter.
The Gamecocks had 78 rushing yards at halftime, but most of it stayed between the goal lines.
"It was very frustrating, the whole first half," Rodriguez said. "It was turnovers, missed opportunities, giving up some plays. We even lost our poise, so we've got to learn from this, and we can get better."
The best thing JSU did in the first half was run 43 plays and gain 15 first downs, which helped to wear Murray State down in the second half.
Webb led JSU into scoring position to start the third quarter before Quinaz Turner intercepted his pass to the end zone, but Lewis broke a 46-yard touchdown run on JSU’s next possession to put the Gamecocks up 17-3 at 9:01 of the third.
"Anwar, what we thought he was in recruiting showed up tonight," Rodriguez said. "He's got great speed, but he runs hard, and he was a big difference."
Lewis added a 64-yard breakaway touchdown in the fourth quarter.
"I've got to give a shout out to the O-line, AKA O-block," Lewis said. "Coach teaches about trusting it, so I trusted and I trusted. When I seen it, I just took off."
Wiggins broke his 83-yarder at 1:39, running a play off of the left side that looked similar to the one Lewis ran for his 64-yarder.
"The line just opened a big hole for me, and I just hit it full speed and got loose," Wiggins said. "It felt really good. It's been a minute."
Wiggins' run tied Washaun Ealey's run against Eastern Kentucky in 2011 and Eli Jenkins' run against Charleston Southern in 2015 for second longest in JSU's Division I history. Justice Owens' 87-yarder against Liberty in 2016 tops the list.
"It was good to see Ronnie," Rodriguez said. "He's a good kid. He's been trying hard."
Webb finished 18 of 28 for 167 yards before giving way to Aaron McLaughlin late in the third quarter. McLaughlin hit on two of four passes for 13 yards and rushed for 50, including a 23-yard run.
"Zion made some good plays, and there were some moments where we could've executed better, but he's a competitor," Rodriguez said. "Aaron was begging us every play to get in an run it, and that big guy can run.
"We've got to get him more reps. I feel good about our quarterback situation right now."
2. Opportunistic defense
Murray State starting quarterback D.J. Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Racers’ 63-10 loss to Texas Tech, and JSU took advantage of redshirt freshman Lucas Maue in his first start. The Gamecocks kept pressure on him, mounting three sacks, a hurry and several hits just as he threw.
"We were blitzing the crap out of them," Rodriguez said. "Our secondary was playing a lot of man coverage, and we were bringing the blitz. That's kind of our M.O. anyway."
Murray State tried to lighten Maue’s load by using wide receiver LaMartez Brooks as a wildcat quarterback, but the Racers’ only first-half points, Aaron Baum’s 45-yard field goal, came on a drive JSU’s Yul Gowdy aided with a roughness penalty.
Even when Murray State found ways to generate big plays, things went badly, quickly. The Racers tried a fake punt from their 22 early in the third quarter, and punter Lewis Halton completed a 37-yard pass to Dylan Appleton.
JSU’s T.J. Lockley force a fumble and Wellborn graduate Jett Smith recover at JSU’s 41 … as if the play had been a routine punt.
"I lined up on my guy, and I knew i had to cover him down the field," Smith said. "I realized that he was not going full speed and just running vertical, and then I heard the rest of my team screaming pass.
"I turned my head and saw a guy running down the middle of the field, caught the ball. Lockley did a good job poking it out, and I just saw the ball and took my time and fell on it."
Murray State’s Andrew Long recovered a Perry Carter fumble at JSU’s 46 in the third quarter, only to see the Racers go backwards on penalties. One of those penalties led to Brooks’ ejection for a flagrant personal foul.
JSU’s Jacob Barrick blocked the punt and recovered at Murray’s 26.
3. Karajic’s kicks
Karajic handled all extra points and field goals, taking over for Brenton King. Karajic also continued handling kickoffs.
Karajic made field goals of 42 and 26 yards and all three extra points. His second extra point, in the third quarter, got over the crossbar after Murray State partially blocked it at the line of scrimmage.
Karajic said competition between him and King remains ongoing.
"It's not final yet," Karajic said. "We're still competing and stuff. Coach just thought to try me out today, and I'm happy it went well."
Karajic had been JSU’s kicker under previous head coach John Grass’ staff.
"We have two starting kickers," Rodriguez said, "but AK has been the most impressive one in practice."