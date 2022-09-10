 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

E-Racers: JSU toils but downs old OVC rival Murray State

JSU-Murray State

JSU's P.J. Wells and Anwar Lewis celebrate Lewis' 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter Saturday at Murray State.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU photo

MONTGOMERY — Old friend Dean Hood did his best to make things hard for Rich Rodriguez on Saturday.

In the end, Jacksonville State’s first-year head coach and Hood’s former boss at Glenville State had the better roster.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.