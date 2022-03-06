Double Trouble: Johnson, Williams combine to lift JSU into ASUN semifinals

JACKSONVILLE — It's too bad Jacksonville State's Kiana Johnson and Kyra Williams play the same position.
Both are guards who play on the wing, and when one was in, the other was out. Even so, no matter which one was in the game Sunday, it was a win-win for Jacksonville State. Actually, it was win-win-win because Jacksonville State rolled to a 70-56 home win over Jacksonville in the ASUN tournament quarterfinals.
Johnson played 21 minutes, 37 seconds, while Williams played 18:23. It added up to 40 minutes of hell for the visiting Dolphins.
Johnson, a fifth-year senior, led the way with 19 points, which tied her career high. Williams added 13, including six on a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter. She made them in a two-minute stretch in which JSU turned its four-point lead into 11. That gave the Gamecocks (23-6) control, and they sailed from there into a Wednesday semifinal meeting with Liberty (27-3). That one will be at JSU at 6 p.m.
"We had 32 points from this position," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "That's outstanding. Again, I'm grateful every day for K.J., and I'm grateful for Kyra, and I'm grateful for everything they brought today. I look forward to what they bring Wednesday."
Johnson came out aggressive, playing as if this would be the last time she would wear the JSU uniform.
"It's my last year, and I want this team to go far," Johnson said. "First thought in my head was, 'Put it all our there.' Don't leave nothing. Just go hard."
She was at her best in the fourth quarter when Jacksonville had sliced a 25-point deficit to 12 with 3:16 to go. After that, Johnson scored eight points to keep JSU comfortably ahead.
"This is a fifth-year kid who knows what it feels like to win a tournament game," Pietri said. "She's a fifth-year kid. There's no sixth year. She's on her way out. So, when you're on your way out, there's a higher level of urgency, because you know you don't get another swing at this. I was really proud of the way she came out of the gates for us."
When Johnson was on the bench, Williams shined in her place. Williams had struggled early in the season with her 3-point shooting, but you never would've known it Sunday. In addition to her two 3-pointers in the second quarter, she made one in the third period. She also got hammered to the floor while trying one from behind the arc.
She was awarded three foul shots and, naturally, she made all three.
"Honestly, I was pumped when I woke up this morning," Williams said. "I was ready for this game. But, I just did what I had to do. I just did my job. I was open, so I took the shot, and it worked out for me."
Those were Williams' only 3-point attempts Sunday. In the last 12 games, she has made 10 of 18 from behind the arc, raising her percentage from 13.3 to 29.1.
"She's a relief player. She knows it. She backs K.J. up," Pietri said. "She did her job, and then I wanted to get K.J. out there to give it a swing for the last five minutes. But I'm tremendously grateful for the effort and energy Kyra brought today, to make shots today, and hopefully that carries over to Wednesday."
What to know
—Former Jacksonville State guard Taylor Hawks, a four-year starter, played at Jacksonville this season and finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists Sunday. For her five-year college career, she finished with 144 games (136 starts), 1,403 points, 499 rebounds, 409 assists and 173 steals.
—For JSU, Keiara Griffin had only three points but grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Imari Martin had seven points, and Nekiyah Thompson had six points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
—JSU played the next opponent, Liberty, once this season and lost 72-67 on the road.
—Jacksonville had only 10 players available, including one walk-on. The Dolphins played eight. They were missing post player Asiah Jones (8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds) because of an injury.
Who said
—Jacksonville coach Darnell Haney on Hawks, who he said should've made all-conference this year: "Taylor has been awesome. She is the epitome of what we want as a person in our program. High-character kid. A gym rat. She wants to do everything it takes for her team to be successful. I truly appreciate her and her contribution."
—Pietri on Hawks, his former player: "Frankly, being honest, I voted for her for all-conference. I thought she was an all-conference player. I voted for her for newcomer of the year. I thought she was the newcomer of the year in this league. She didn't get either award, but I thought she was a very good player. This year, we had to play each other. It was just laid out that way."
Next up
—JSU and Liberty will tip off at 6 p.m. Wednesday.