DOMINATED BY NO. 1: Top-ranked Sam Houston too much for JSU

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville State’s second-ever crack at FCS’s No. 1 team went about like the first … promising start, hard reality from there.
Sam Houston State’s defensive front stymied JSU’s running game and kept quarterback Zerrick Cooper dodging pressure, and the top-ranked Bearkats handed JSU its fourth loss of the season Saturday, 42-7.
JSU (3-4, 1-1 AQ7), due to fall out of the AFCA FCS coaches poll and receiving votes in the STATS Perform poll, likely must win out to avoid missing the FCS playoffs for the second time in three seasons.
Sam Houston State (6-0, 4-0) held command of the AQ7.
JSU last played FCS’s No. 1 team in 1998, losing 30-14 to McNeese State. The Gamecocks led 14-7 at halftime.
Here are three things we learned:
1. Pressured Cooper
It used to be that JSU quarterback Zerrick Cooper’s turnovers came from trusting his powerful arm too much. Now in his fourth season as JSU’s starter, he turns the ball over under pressure.
That showed Saturday, as SHSU kept Cooper uncomfortable in the pocket and throwing off balance.
Two Cooper turnovers in the final two minutes of the first half proved costly.
He called for a quick snap while Bearkat defenders argued for a false start then attempted a quick pass under pressure from Trevor Williams. Zyon McCollum read the quick slant, picked it off and returned to JSU’s 9-yard line.
That set up Eric Schmid’s 3-yard keeper for a touchdown and a 21-7 SHSU lead.
The Bearkats got another chance when Jevon Leon sacked Cooper and recovered Cooper’s fumble, but Seth Morgan missed a 51-yard field goal on the half’s final play.
A fourth-quarter hit from Scean Mustin ended Cooper's day, and freshman Matthew Caldwell quarterbacked the Gamecocks the rest of the way.
2. Little running game
Complicating matters for Cooper was JSU’s lack of a running game against a defense that gave up 70 yards a game before Saturday. The Gamecocks managed 123 rushing yards, 30 coming on one Matt LaRoche run when SHSU led 42-7 in the fourth quarter.
Most of that came on two Uriah West runs and short Cooper keepers. JSU averaged 2.8 yards a rush.
The result was predictable. JSU’s best moment, offensively, was Cooper’s 47-yard hookup to Ahmad Edwards to set up Cooper’s 6-yard touchdown run for a short-lived 7-0 lead at 7:44 of the first quarter.
The Gamecocks opened the third quarter with a promising drive, converting fourth down and five with Cooper’s pass to P.J. Wells down to the Sam 16.
The drive died with indecision. Facing fourth and five again, from the 11, JSU waited then rushed the field-goal unit onto the field, and Alen Karajic missed a 28-yard field goal wide left.
SHSU answered with Schmid’s 66-yard touchdown pass to Ife Adeyi to make it 28-7.
Schmid’s back-shoulder beauty to Jequez Ezzerd on the Bearkats’ next possession effectively buried JSU, 35-7.
3. No defensive TDs
JSU entered Saturday’s game with four defensive touchdowns, the most in FCS football this season. Defensive touchdowns saved JSU in wins over North Alabama and Stephen F. Austin.
JSU’s defense didn’t come to the rescue at Sam Houston State. The only turnover JSU forced was on downs in the second quarter.
Otherwise, the Bearkats had their way with JSU, amassing 463 total yards. Schmid made plays with his hands and feet, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another.
Running back Ramon Jefferson, who tore through JSU for 186 yards while playing for Maine in the 2018 playoffs, rushed for 110 yards and two scores. He detoured to SHSU through junior college.