Dominant: JSU rolls up 341 rushing yards, rolls past EKU

JSU Davidson Action BW 015.JPG

JSU running back Ron Wiggins during the JSU vs Davidson game earlier this season. He established a new single-game career-high Saturday, against Eastern Kentucky. Photo by Bill Wilson.

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State has rounded into November form under first-year head coach Rich Rod Rodriguez, and it’s a dominant form.

Jacksonville High graduate Ron Wiggins rushed for a career-high 139 yards, and JSU moved to within one victory of claiming an unofficial ASUN Conference title with a 42-17 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.