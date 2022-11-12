Dominant: JSU rolls up 341 rushing yards, rolls past EKU

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State has rounded into November form under first-year head coach Rich Rod Rodriguez, and it’s a dominant form.
Jacksonville High graduate Ron Wiggins rushed for a career-high 139 yards, and JSU moved to within one victory of claiming an unofficial ASUN Conference title with a 42-17 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
JSU (8-2, 4-0 ASUN) assured itself the chance to recognize a share of the ASUN title, dropping EKU to 6-4, 2-2 and setting up next week’s game at Central Arkansas (4-5, 3-1) as the chance to finish with an outright lead atop the standings.
“We were picked fourth out of six,” Rodriguez said. “We weren’t even in the top half. We made the top half possible.
“Whether that was motivation, we were going to try to win every game anyway, but for our guys, they got at least a share of it, and this is a huge week coming up for us, because we don’t want to share it.”
The ASUN announced earlier this season that JSU, transitioning from FCS to FBS, cannot win the league title. The Gamecocks added scholarships ahead of this season, putting them over the FCS limit of 63.
JSU is ineligible for the conference’s automatic playoff qualifier.
JSU officials have said they will treat a first-place finish in the standings as a conference championship. The Gamecocks begin play in Conference USA in 2023.
“It’s just big to finish out the season as stong as we can for the 11 seniors that we have here,” senior linebacker Stevonte Tullis said. “Just leave everything that we have here.
“Even though we won’t get the recognition of being ASUN champs, it’ll still be known. Like I said before, it’s kind of obvious. If you win all of your conference games, it’s obvious.”
JSU’s victory comes two weeks after a 40-16 route of Austin Peay.
Webb added his 11th and 12th rushing touchdowns of the season while rolling up 259 total yards, 104 on the ground.
JSU rushed for 341 of its 496 total yards, averaged 7.3 yards a play and gained 28 first downs with 68 total plays.
“All the way around, for four quarters, our intensity, our focus was really good,” Rodriguez said. “We had a turnover or two. We missed a couple of things here and there, but, for the most part, against a pretty good team …that was a good win. I was really proud of our guys.”
1. Wiggins’ wheels
Call Wiggins Mr. November.
He came close to breaking long runs several times before he did make a house call in the third quarter. His 26-yard touchdown run up the middle at 9:56 put JSU up 28-10 and put Wiggins over 100 yards for the day and established a new career-high rushing total.
“I was being patient, waiting for my line to set up the blocks and just hit the hole,” Wiggins said.
His previous career-high was 98 yards almost exactly a year ago. He did it Nov. 13, 2021 at Lamar.
He came one defender away from potentially several more yards Saturday.
“Twice,” he said. “I was pretty close. I just kept getting shoe-laced every time I felt like I was free.”
Wiggins got more than his usual share of playing time Saturday because JSU’s leading rusher, Anwar Lewis, is injured.
“Ron Wiggins has gotten better and better all year,” Rodriguez said. “He’s gotten better learning our system. He’s probably one of our most explosive players, and with ‘Q’ being hurt, he’s somebody who had to step up.”
2. Circus catches
The second quarter saw JSU receivers make two improbable catches, one that led to points and one that didn’t.
Perry Carter juggled a leaping catch then pulled it in while taking a shot in the back from EKU’s Mike Smith and falling backward on the ground, at the EKU 20.
After an injury timeout for Smith, Webb fumbled, and EKU recovered.
On JSU’s final drive of the half, Webb lofted a bomb toward Sterling Galban, who lept in tight pocket between four EKU defenders and made the catch for a 44-yard gain to EKU’s 16. That led to Webb’s 6-yard option run for a touchdown with five seconds left in the half.
“Both of those guys had tremendous catches,” Webb said. “Sterling just going up over three people, and PC just made an unbelievable, awkward catch.
“You can’t really put one on top of another. They were just great catches.”
Safety Kolbi Fuqua made the most improbable catch for a third-quarter interception. He lunged in front of EKU’s Jaden Smith to defend a pass. The ball bounced off of Smith then down to Fuqua, who had fallen to the ground.
Fuqua stopped the ball’s fall with his legs then trapped it between his ankles before reaching down to grab it.
“There were some great catches,” Rodriguez said. “Sterling’s catch was unbelievable.”
EKU’s Mo Edwards joined the fun in the third quarter, initially juggling a Parker McKinney bomb into JSU’s red zone then winning a wrestling match with JSU safety Jeremiah Harris for possession to set up McKinney’s 5-yard touchdown run to bring EKU within 28-17.
3. Confusion
Webb’s second touchdown run of the half put JSU up 21-7 but came after a confusing scenario that seemingly doomed JSU’s drive.
The Gamecocks took over on their 12 with 57 seconds left in the half. Two plays later, Matt LaRoche ran 38 yards to EKU’s 32, but two flags lay on the field.
JSU receiver Ahmad Edwards was called for encroachment, because he lined up with his foot over the 30, or the line of scrimmage.
EKU’s Matthew Ballentine drew a face-masking call at the end of the play.
Officials initially called offsetting fouls then went to review. Several minutes later, officials enforced both penalties, a net gain of 10 yards for JSU, and put 10 seconds back on the clock, to 47 seconds.
Galban made his improbable catch ahead of a Wiggins run that took the Gamecocks to the 1, but a presnap penalty backed them up to the 6 with 10 seconds left.
Webb ran option left, cut into a hole and scored.
EKU coach Walt Wells chewed officials from resolution of the play through the kickoff after Webb’s touchdown.
“I don’t know what it took a half hour to (sort it out),” Rodriguez said. “I think a lot of the thing was they were trying to see how much time they were cutting off of the clock, so they had a long powwow about that, and they had TV to help.”