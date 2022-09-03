Davidson at Jacksonville State: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays host to Davidson on Saturday:
The game
What: JSU (1-0, 0-0 ASUN) vs. Davidson (0-0, 0-0 Pioneer).
Rankings: Davidson receiving votes in FCS Coaches Poll.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Burgess-Snow Field (24,000), JSU.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Piedmont connection: Davidson’s roster includes defensive back Kaedon Jenkins and linebacker Landon Smart, both Piedmont High School graduates. Jenkins, a senior cornerback, played in JSU’s FCS playoff victory over Davidson in April of 2021. Smart, a true freshman, was Piedmont’s leading tackler and a key performer on the Bulldogs’ 2021 Class 3A state-championship team.
2. All righty, then: Thanks to a “clarification” from the ASUN Conference this week, JSU no longer has hope of winning a league title this season. JSU is making the transition from FCS to FBS football and is ineligible for the FCS playoffs, having added scholarships above the FCS limit. Still, the Gamecocks believed they could still win the ASUN title this season, even if not the league’s automatic playoff berth. If JSU finishes with the league’s best record, JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said the school will treat it like a conference title.
3. Weekly honors: JSU can win ASUN weekly honors, and quarterback Zion Webb and safety Deco Wilson won ASUN honors this week, Webb as the league’s offensive player of the week and Wilson on the defensive side. Webb accounted for 219 total yards and three touchdowns in JSU’s 42-17 victory over Stephen F. Austin last week, and Wilson had a key interception.
4. Backfield committee: Two JSU quarterbacks, including Aaron McLaughlin, saw action against SFA, and four running backs saw action against SFA. The running backs were Anwar Lewis (100 yards), Matt LaRoche (90 yards), Pat Jackson (22 yards) and Ron Wiggins (12 yards). JSU coach Rich Rodriguez said to expect more of the same.
Key matchup
JSU vs. Davidson’s option offense: It’s the oldest cliche in football but always true against option offenses, but JSU’s defense has to play assignment football. JSU’s offense can help by getting the Gamecocks out to a lead and making the Wildcats have to play comeback.
Player of the week
Jackson Luttrell, DL, 6-3, 280, Jr.: Gone largely unnoticed in the SFA game was Luttrell’s performance. Coaches picked him as their defensive player of the game for his disruptiveness up front. JSU’s defensive staff moved him around, playing him some at nose. He finished with three tackles.
By the numbers
5: JSU’s five rushing touchdowns against SFA marked the Gamecocks’ most since they rushed for five against Davidson in the 2021 playoff game.
6: Six JSU players made their first career starts against SFA: cornerback Derek Carter, wide receiver Sterling Galban, kicker Brenton King, running back Matt LaRoche, offensive lineman Will O’Steen and defensive end J-Rock Swain.
16,809: JSU’s average attendance for five home games in 2021, ranking seventh among FCS programs.
Prediction
JSU doesn’t run the triple option but showed against SFA the ability to run the football. If the Gamecocks get out to a faster start this week, they could enjoy another rout of the Wildcats comparable to the 49-14 victory in the 2021 playoff game.
Jacksonville State 42, Davidson 21