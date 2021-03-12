Dave’s Day: Russell breaking through for JSU, ‘making his dad proud’

JACKSONVILLE — Dave Russell III’s time has come.
From preferred walk-on to scholarship player, from understudy behind record-setters to catching touchdowns, the former Oxford High wide receiver has found his niche at Jacksonville State.
Just think about the smile it would’ve brought to Dave Russell Jr.’s face.
“That first touchdown?” the younger Russell said. “Usually, he was here for every first. That was my first touchdown and first game he never came to, especially a home game.”
Dave Jr.’s Dec. 12 passing serves as a backdrop to Dave III’s breakthroughs as a redshirt sophomore with the Gamecocks.
Six games into a season that started in the fall and resumed in the spring because of COVID-19, Dave III leads JSU receivers with 18 catches. His two receiving touchdowns tie Quan Charleston for the team lead, and his 240 yards rank second to All-America tight end Trae Barry’s 265.
A player who received no scholarship offers after catching seven touchdown passes as a senior at Oxford, and 20 for his prep career, is a factor for the FCS’s 10th-ranked team.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the best moments to date came too late for Dave III’s dad to see them.
The pandemic prompted the Ohio Valley Conference to postpone its season to the spring. The league allowed its teams to play non-conference games in the fall, but the first touchdown of Dave III’s college career came Feb. 28, against Tennessee Tech.
He caught Zion Webb’s bullet between defenders, stiff-armed a defender then lugged two defenders over the goal line for a 19-yard score that put JSU up 24-10 with 13:02 to play.
Russell took a knee in the end zone, lowered his head and pounded his chest twice with his right hand.
“I sent that one up to my pops,” Dave III said.
Dave Jr. had heart problems. As his son describes it, his heart would “swell up to, like, a watermelon.”
Dave Jr. was seated on his couch when his heart stopped.
“I came downstairs and found him on the couch,” Dave III said. “That’s done added a whole bunch of fuel to my fire.”
Dave III never lacked for fire. That much was evident through his redshirt year and two seasons working behind a crew that featured Josh Pearson, Jamari Hester and Daniel Byrd.
“He was destroying starter corners, but he still wasn’t getting playing time,” said defensive end D.J. Coleman, who arrived on campus the same year Russell did.
Russell appeared in 12 games in his first two seasons, 10 in 2019. He caught four passes for 24 yards but kept bringing his brand of motivation.
“He takes every snap like it’s his last,” JSU coach John Grass said. “He plays extremely hard. You see that after he makes a catch and extends plays. …
“He’s a very, very passionate player. You call his number, and you know what you’re going to get.”
It showed when Russell dragged two defenders over the goal line for his first college touchdown. It showed when he won a jump ball for a 42-yard bomb against Tech.
Russell said he’s beyond any need to prove something to schools that overlooked him. He’s “glad to be where I’m at now.”
Grass takes satisfaction in seeing a player with Russell’s passion make plays.
“He’s making his dad proud, for sure,” Grass said.