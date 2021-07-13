Dandy Dozen: A last look at 12 memorable athletes from JSU's last year in the OVC

Jacksonville State moved back into the ASUN Conference about two weeks ago, but let's not close the door fully on the Ohio Valley Conference just yet.
The Gamecocks closed out another OVC season with three more championships. JSU's football and volleyball teams won regular-season titles, and the women's golf squad won the league tournament.
The Gamecocks' last run through the OVC included plenty of memorable performances, and that's where we're focusing our attention today. Here's a list of 12 athletes to remember, as chosen totally by me.
Keep in mind that it's not a list of the top 12 athletes with the best stats. It's 12 who were memorable to me, sometimes for reasons beyond their numbers. Stats and all-star honors help, but that's not the only way I've judged them.
Also, I'm trying to have a broad base on representation — nine different teams have at least one performer on the list.
They're listed in alphabetical order.
Darian Adams, men's basketball: A 6-foot-3 guard, he transferred from Troy, where he was a good player, but he found another gear this past season at JSU. He was fifth in the league with 15.7 points a game, and he seemed nearly tireless as he averaged more than 34 minutes a game.
His best individual performance might've come against Belmont when he just missed a triple-double with 18 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.
Nicario Harper, football: Like Adams, Harper joined JSU as a transfer. Also like Adams, Harper was expected to contribute a lot, but he shined beyond all expectations.
He was a consensus All-American, and as you can rightly assume, his numbers were terrific. The most fun part of his game, however, was watching his hard hits against opposing running backs and receivers. He made sure they didn't forget him.
Alexus Jimmerson, softball: The OVC didn't include her on its all-league team, but in looking at the final squad, she deserved to be on there. We've had so much fun this baseball season following pitching/hitting wonder Shohei Ohtani, but Jimmerson pitched and hit with authority all spring for the Gamecocks.
She was the conference's pitcher of the week after going 3-0 with a 0.79 ERA one week. She also was the conference's hitter of the week as she cranked three home runs and batted .579 in the same stretch. In an OVC tournament win over Austin Peay, she got the pitching win and slugged a home run.
Yamia Johnson, women's basketball: While JSU is leaving the OVC, Johnson will stay behind. She has transferred to OVC member Austin Peay.
She had a terrific final season at JSU this past year, averaging 14.9 points a game and making all-conference.
Lena Kindermann, volleyball: She already was a good player when she helped JSU win the league in 2019, but she was even better during this past season. She was the OVC's co-player of the year and was second in kills with 4.32 a game.
The Gamecocks went 15-1 in the regular season with a bevy of strong players up front, but the left-handed Kindermann always stood out. Whenever JSU seemed to need it the most, the ball usually went to Kindermann.
Lexie Libs, volleyball: If you don't enjoy watching Libs play volleyball, then the sport probably isn't for you. She was the OVC's setter of the year for the second straight season, and her enthusiasm can't be beat.
Her coach, Todd Garvey, called her the Gamecocks' Tom Brady because of the way she coordinates the JSU attack. She certainly has a knack for it, and it would be nice to see her and Kindermann lead the Gamecocks to an NCAA bid this year.
Jesus Montenegro, men's golf: One of the nicest guys to swing a club for a dominant JSU golf program, he made All-OVC four straight years.
He won the OVC tournament individually in 2019 and finished fifth this year. It's a shame the 2020 tournament wasn't held because of COVID-19 because he was playing well enough to win it that year, too.
Alicia Palister, women's soccer: She joined the team from Canada, and in the past four seasons, she started nearly every match.
This past year, she made All-OVC while finishing first in assists (nine) and seventh in goals (four). She averaged 1.7 points a game, which led the league by a lot.
Layne Dyar, women's golf: Berta Sanchez won the OVC championship, and if this list was expanded to 13, she's probably the one I would add. Please excuse me for picking the local athlete instead.
A White Plains High graduate, Dyar was a team leader for a squad that won its first OVC championship since 2012. She had her best finish at the league tournament when she finished 10th. She was a fifth-year senior who took advantage of the NCAA's decision to give an extra year of eligibility to athletes affected by COVID. JSU is fortunate Dyar decided to return.
Alex Webb, baseball: A sixth-year senior, Webb took advantage of the NCAA's COVID ruling, just as Dyar did.
He started his college career at Alabama, sitting out 2016 as a redshirt. After playing for the Tide in 2017, he transferred to Chipola College, where he helped the team win a junior college national title. He then went to JSU to complete his career and leaves as a two-time All-OVC player. He led the team this past year in home runs (nine) and RBIs (54).
He didn't get drafted in this week's Major League Baseball draft, and all I can say to that is that somebody missed out on a mature lefty-hitting catcher with a power bat and solid defensive skills.
Zion Webb, football: He finally got a chance to start and made the most of it. With Zerrick Cooper out with a broken leg, Webb stepped up as the Gamecocks' quarterback and led them to an OVC title.
He was the fourth straight starter at the position to make first-team All-OVC. He hurt his knee early in JSU's NCAA quarterfinal loss to Delaware, and it's easy to wonder how far the Gamecocks would've gone had he not gone down.
Corley Woods, baseball: A relief ace, he never seemed to throw hard enough to break a window pane. He won with location, location and location. He was the best at allowing over-aggressive hitters to get themselves out. He did it so well he made first-team All-OVC.
Oh, and he had plenty of attitude. That was his strength, without question. Nobody took the mound with more confidence than him. He was a good guy to have in the dugout, especially when JSU would score runs. After a run crossed the plate, he was the guy yelling, "Put it on the board!", with his teammates answering in unison, "Yes!"