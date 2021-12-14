Dabo Swinney calls John Grass, the newest staffer at Clemson, a 'brilliant offensive guy'

John Grass has called Dabo Swinney a "true friend," and now the former Jacksonville State head coach is going to join Swinney's football staff at Clemson as an offensive analyst.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced Grass' appointment and other coaching changes in a post-practice news conference Tuesday evening. Grass' position is an off-the-field job.
"John Grass is going to come on board. John has been the head coach for the last eight years at Jacksonville State," Swinney told reporters Tuesday in a video published by Clemson University. "A brilliant offensive guy. Offensive coordinator before that. One of the best high school coaches ever in Alabama. And, a coach I've known for a long, long time.
"What a great job he did at Jacksonville State. So, when that situation occurred, I talked to him. I reached out to him a while back, so (I) was going to try to get him here. So, this is going to be great for him. He'll bring a lot to us, and I'm excited about that."
Grass spent the previous eight seasons as JSU's head coach, posting a 72-26 record and winning six Ohio Valley Conference championships.
Grass left JSU with two games remaining this past season by what he called "mutual agreement" with the school. After he coached his final game, he said he would coach again.
It's no surprise that Grass would head to Clemson. He once called Swinney a "true friend" and has attended Clemson coaching clinics in the past.
"The culture is similar, I think, because our personalities are similar," Grass said in a 2019 interview about his friendship with Swinney. "He coaches the game with a lot of integrity and class and for the right reasons. I hope I do, too."
One of Swinney's assistant coaches, Todd Bates, spent three years on Grass' staff at JSU in 2014-16. Bates is Clemson's defensive tackles coach and recruiting coordinator.
In addition to the news about Grass, Swinney announced Tuesday that Bates is adding the title of assistant head coach.
Swinney also announced that Wes Goodwin was promoted from senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, while safeties coach Mickey Conn will be co-defensive coordinator for safeties. Former defensive coordinator Brent Venables accepted the head coaching job at Oklahoma.
Swinney also announced that Brandon Streeter has been promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is now Virginia's head coach.