JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University built it, and they came.
The school opened its $9 million baseball stadium this fall, and the Gamecocks already are drawing thousands more fans than they have in recent years. In addition, Anniston Star research shows the Gamecocks are outdrawing the rest of the Ohio Valley Conference's baseball programs by a significant amount.
The OVC does not keep official attendance figures during the season, but in the league's baseball statistics listings, each school includes an attendance figure for every home date.
Adding those figures together for each baseball program reveals JSU has drawn 14,786 in 16 dates hosted by Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium. That's an average of 985 per date. It does not include a crowd of 1,300 that attended JSU's fall exhibition against Mississippi State.
The OVC's next closest school is Southeast Missouri, which had averaged 395 over 17 home dates.
JSU spent 2017 and 2018 playing home games at Choccolocco Park in Oxford and last played at its previous home field in 2016. In the previous four seasons, JSU didn't draw more than the 10,544 it did in 2016. It didn't average more than the 377 per home date that it did that season.
"I don't know if we expected crowds on this level," Jacksonville State senior catcher/third baseman Nic Gaddis said, "but we knew the stadium was going to draw people whether it be from Jacksonville or around in the area."
This year's average should increase. JSU historically draws its best crowds when it hosts Alabama or Auburn. The Gamecocks drew 2,834 when they hosted Alabama in 2014 and 2,612 when Auburn visited in 2013.
This season, Auburn is set to visit April 23 with Alabama following April 24.
"If you put a good product on the field and a comfortable place to watch the game with some amenities, I think it's a place they enjoy and would like to come back. That's what we're trying to do," said Case, the Jacksonville State coach and namesake of the stadium.
This stadium includes 1,000 chair-back seats, some of which are covered by a canopy. JSU's old home field had bleacher-style seating.
The new place also has a standing rail behind the seats and a concourse, and all that is protected by the canopy, too.
"Before, it was not a very comfortable place to come," Case said. "When everyone is sitting in a chair-back seat, it makes a huge difference. If you went back to the days when we were playing doubleheaders, to sit on a bench for five hours out in the weather, that's kind of tough. This is a very comfortable place."
Other improvements over the old stadium: a scoreboard with graphics and larger bathrooms.
"It may seem like a small thing, but our bathrooms are first class," Case said. "People are more apt to come back if our restrooms are clean and they're big, rather than having to wait in a line outside of a building."
The concourse was an idea that occured to Case and athletics director Greg Seitz during a 2013 trip to Miller Park in Milwaukee. They flew there to watch former Jacksonville State pitcher Donovan Hand make his first Major League Baseball start.
"A lot of people were standing on the concourse when they watched the game," Case said. "That was the first time I can remember saying: if we have a new place, we should have one of these concourse areas."
Case said he hopes these things address what fans might enjoy at a JSU stadium.
"When we built this, my thing was I wanted a great dugout, great locker room and a great indoor (hitting) facility, for the players," Case said. "Outside of that, to me, everything we did was with the fan in mind."
JSU already has drawn more than 1,000 to seven home dates. Gaddis said the players have noticed the crowds they're seeing now.
"It means the world to us, honestly," said Gaddis, who played at the old JSU stadium, Choccolocco Park and the new place. "It's awesome to be able to look up on a Friday night, Saturday evening, Sunday afternoon, whenever it may be and see 1,000 people in the stands. It's always fun to look up there and feel the energy coming off them."
OVC baseball attendance
School, home date, average
Jacksonville State, 16, 924
Southeast Missouri, 17, 395
Morehead State, 13, 278
Tennessee-Martin, 7, 262
Austin Peay, 14, 228
Eastern Illinois, 5, 195
Eastern Kentucky, 13, 187
Belmont, 15, 171
Tennessee Tech, 13, 160
S. Illinois-Edwardsville, 19, 141
Murray State, 13, 121
Top 15 OVC home attendance in 2019
1, March 22, Austin Peay vs. Southeast Missouri, 1,224
2, Feb. 16, JSU vs. North Alabama, 1,126
3, Feb. 15, JSU vs. North Alabama, 1,112
4, March 9, JSU vs. Eastern Illinois, 1,110
5, March 30, JSU vs. Tennessee Tech, 1,025
6, March 17, JSU vs. Purdue, 1,017
7, March 29, JSU vs. Tennessee Tech, 1,005
8, March 10, JSU vs. Eastern Illinois, 1,002
9, March 1, JSU vs. Florida International, 985
10, March 13, JSU vs. Troy, 979
11, March 31, JSU vs. Tennessee Tech, 975
12, March 15, JSU vs. Purdue, 970
13, March 23, Austin Peay vs. Southeast Missouri, 906
14, March 2, JSU vs. Florida International, 857
15, March 16, JSU vs. Purdue, 789