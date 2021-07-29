Country star Riley Green will host JSU charity softball game Aug. 6

Former Jacksonville State football player and country music star Riley Green will host a charity softball game Aug. 6 at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
The gates will open at 6 p.m., and the game will begin at 7 p.m. The event will benefit Jacksonville State University athletics.
"We're excited to host Riley and his friends at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium," Jacksonville State athletics director Greg Seitz said. "This is a great chance for Riley's fans to come out for an entertaining evening, while also getting to hear the country music star sing some of his favorite songs following the game."
Green was named the 2020 ACM Awards new male artist of the year. He is touring with Dierks Bentley's on a 22-run show called BEERS ON ME TOUR, in addition to his own headline dates. He has previously toured with Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley and Jon Pardi over the last several years.
Tickets for the charity softball game are available at JSUGamecockSports.com/RileyGreen.