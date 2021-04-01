College football found a diamond, and JSU shaped a lineman

JACKSONVILLE — Umstead Sanders’ career track reads like an exercise program … from the couch to college football in a week, from portal to putting his hand on the ground.
He found a home at Jacksonville State.
JSU found a major contributor to a stout defense.
The moral of the story? One call, one chance might be all one needs in life.
“It always sits in the back of my mind,” the redshirt senior defensive lineman said. “It don’t matter where I’m at. It don’t matter if I make it to the top.
“I was sitting on the couch, and I had to be there in 24 hours and a week before the first game.”
Four years later, Sanders is making the most of his one season at JSU. He ranks ninth on the team with 28 tackles and tied for third with 10 quarterback hurries. He blocked a field goal against Tennessee Tech.
He’s broken up a pass and deflected one.
He’s kind of everywhere, fast for a lineman. There’s a reason for that. The 6-foot-2, 247-pounder played linebacker all of his career, before coming to JSU, his third college stop.
“To watch him grow in that position has been pretty special, just to see how he’s handled that,” JSU coach John Grass said. “He just makes a lot of plays.”
Sanders is used to adjusting to his opportunities.
“It is what it is,” he said. “If I have to, I’ll put my hand on the ground. I think my takeoff is a little better with my hand on the ground.”
Sanders took off from a seated position. He was on his couch in August of 2016, when the phone rang.
Forgive Sanders if he wasn’t expecting a call from a coach offering him a chance to play in college. He rolled up 244 tackles in 35 games in high school, but college coaches don’t often come looking at Port St. Joe High School.
Little brother Trey Sanders, now a redshirt sophomore running back at Alabama, came after Umstead Sanders. Safety Calvin Pryor launched from there to the University of Louisville then the NFL’s New York Jets.
It happens, just not often.
“Even if we knew how to play, nobody was looking over there, in the Panhandle,” Sanders said.
His chance came months after the national signing period. A coach from Hinds Community College hit up Sanders’ cell with a straight-forward proposition.
“Late one night, it was almost school time,” he said. “I got a call late that night, and they told me, ‘Do I want to play football?’ I said, yeah.”
One catch: he had to be on Hinds’ campus in Raymond, Miss., in 24 hours. That’s 430 miles and seven-and-a-half hours from home.
Sanders got there in time. Next up? Suit up.
“Nothing’s guaranteed when I get there, but they, basically, on the spot, they’re like, it’s either you can play or you can’t, and you’re about to show it within this hour,” Sanders said. “As soon as I get on campus, I’m on the field in shoulder pads and everything, trying to show them what I can do.”
Sanders’ productive two seasons at Hinds saw him produce 93 tackles, three sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss … good enough to get him back home, playing for Florida. He redshirted after playing three games in 2019 then played in seven games as a junior.
While there, he roomed with fellow defensive end/linebacker Jon Greenard, now a linebacker with the NFL’s Houston Texans.
“He taught me a lot about leadership and taking people under your wing and making sure that, not just making sure that you’re good, but everybody’s good around you,” Sanders said.
Sanders entered the transfer portal with an eye toward JSU. He first met Grass at a junior camp in 2015, and Grass had an opportunity for him.
JSU got a player who’s been around and appreciates an opportunity.
“He plays extremely hard, and he’s kind of become a team leader,” Grass said. “He’s the old man in the room because that room is so young, D-line wise, so he brings a lot to our football team, just from a leadership aspect as well as the plays he makes.”
Who knows how many calls come Sanders’ way beyond this season, but he’ll never let them go to voicemail.
“I’m not taking anything for granted,” he said. “That phone call was a blessing. You get something like that, you take it and run with it.”