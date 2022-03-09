CLUTCH PERFORMER: When JSU needed a game-winning shot, it was K.J. all the way

JACKSONVILLE — All Kiana Johnson needed was a second chance.
In Wednesday night's 59-57 win over Liberty, Johnson hit maybe the biggest basket of Jacksonville State's Division I era, and the Gamecocks scored maybe their biggest Division I win ever, and it came on a play the fifth-year senior couldn't convert a year ago.
With 3.3 seconds to go in their ASUN tournament semifinal game, the two teams were tied 57-57, but JSU had the ball out of bounds across from its bench. Defended by 6-foot-5 Liberty center Bella Smuda, Johnson inbounded to teammate Madison McCoy. When Johnson sprinted past Smuda to the top of the key, McCoy tossed her the ball back, and Johnson careened down the lane, split between two defenders and nailed the game-winning basket as the buzzer sounded.
How can it get any better than that?
"It was everything," Johnson said.
It was a similar situation to a year ago when JSU ran the same play in the closing seconds at Belmont, and Johnson missed a 12-foot jumper. She said afterward that she hadn't forgotten that moment.
"So, I knew this was my time to try to make a play," Johnson said. "My team was behind me, especially Kennedy (Gavin), who said, 'Just make up for it, you got it, you're good.' They had my back. That gave me the confidence to get that shot in."
The stakes for this game were so much higher this time than they were a year ago for a generic regular-season game. This time, JSU was playing for a spot in the conference finals for the first time since 1999.
If the Gamecocks (24-6) can win Saturday at Florida Gulf Coast (28-2), they'll win their first conference title and get their first NCAA Division I tournament bid since the school moved up from Division II in 1995. The Gamecocks made a women's basketball conference final in 1996 and 1999 but lost both times.
In their only other meeting this season, Florida Gulf Coast won at JSU 66-44.
"The last time we played Florida Gulf Coast, we lost to them here," Gavin said. "We have a chip on our shoulder. We're out for revenge, and of course, they have their star player back, Kierstan Bell. My opinion, that doesn't make a difference, as long as we come out with the right energy and right mind-set and are willing to leave everything out there on the floor. Then we could have the outcome of that game the way we did tonight."
Funny enough, the play that put the Gamecocks in this situation is something they worked on earlier Wednesday. Pietri said they worked on two end-of-game plays, and this one turned out to be "the most appropriate one."
Johnson wasn't even the first option. Instead, it was point guard Nekiyah Thompson, although Pietri figured she would be covered.
"If Nekiyah was covered coming up over the top, then the second part of it comes," Pietri said. "I knew they were going to be super aggressive. (Johnson) made the right decision. She took the handoff and went downhill. She's so athletic that even if she doesn't get to the rim … against Belmont, she couldn't get all the way to the rim, but she had a nice, 12-foot jumper. This time she was able to get all the way downhill and finish."
Liberty coach Carey Green said later he regretted how he had his team defend that final play.
"I feel like I put our team in the wrong position," he said. "They executed a really good play — the pass and the handoff. I put the big post player on the person inbounding the ball, and who shot the layup? It was the one who inbounded the ball."
Still, Green pointed out that was much the same way he had his team defend JSU on an out-of-bounds play seconds earlier.
JSU had the ball out of bounds at midcourt with 10.6 seconds left and leading 57-55. In that situation, Liberty deflected Johnson's inbounds pass and the Flame recovered, setting up a tying basket by Kennedi Williams with 3.3 seconds left.
"Of course, I looked like a genius on that play," Green said.
He added, "It's 50-50. Take a gamble. One possession changes the whole game."
What to know
—Johnson, by the way, finished with a career-high 21 points. She had 19 in a quarterfinal win over Jacksonville, which tied her career high and barely missed 20 with a free throw in the final seconds that rimmed out.
—Gavin finished with 17 points, which was two off her career high of 19 she scored about three weeks ago against Bellarmine.
—Shawnta Shaw had 13 points off the bench, including 10 in the second half.
—Liberty outrebounded JSU 40-27. Bridgette Rettstatt had 11 for Liberty, while JSU was led by Shaw, the 5-foot-2 point guard, with six.
Who said
—Gavin on Johnson's game-winner: "I believe in K.J. When she gets the ball, it's going in. I told K.J. at halftime, 'Look, we got to lead them. You're a fifth-year senior, I'm a senior. This is our time to lead our team to something that hasn't been done here in a very long time. We just fed off each other, believed in each other."
—Pietri on the game-winner: "I was so excited and juiced that we got to finish this. This team, they worked really hard. Going back to last spring, they had people doubt them. They made it very important to themselves to make this a good year, and really, to this point, it's been more than a good year. It's been a great year to this point. But it's to this point. It's not over. We've got some more work to do.
—Green on his team: "Most of our success has come from our defensive effort. If they have a choice to be up one or down one, my team would rather be up one and our opponent have the ball than to be down one and have the ball. … One game doesn't define your season. It may end your season, but it doesn't define it."
Next up
—JSU and Florida Gulf Coast will face off in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday at 6 p.m. ESPN+ will stream the game online.