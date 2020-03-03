'CHLO-MONEY': Long isn't much of a scorer for JSU, but she's still a valuable Gamecock

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Jessie Day has a nickname for women's basketball teammate Chloe Long: Chlo-money.
But, she says it not so much like "Chlo-money." Instead, it's "Chlo-MONEEEEEEY."
Long certainly has been money for Jacksonville State, which enters this week's Ohio Valley Conference tournament as the No. 5 seed. The Gamecocks (14-15, 10-8 OVC) have won four of six as they prepare to face fourth-seeded Eastern Illinois (18-11, 12-6) on Thursday at 1 p.m. in Evansville, Ind. The semifinals are Friday at 1 and 3 p.m., with the finals Saturday at 2 p.m.
A 6-foot-1 fifth-year senior, Long scores only 4.7 points a game, but she's so dependable and reliable that head coach Rick Pietri is reluctant to take her off the floor. She leads the team with 29 minutes a game, and in Pietri's seven years as JSU's head coach, only five other players have topped that, with none after 2016.
Asked earlier this year about playing Long more than any of her teammates, Pietri said: "Chloe has the highest level of understanding of what we want done, particularly defensively. She understands offensively, too, but particularly defensively, her understanding is really high. Higher than anybody we have in the post. I can usually count on her to make all the right decisions."
In 2016, when JSU had only eight players available (and was down to seven for about one-third of their games), Courtney Strain averaged 31.1 minutes, Destiny James 30.9 and Gretchen Morrison 29.7.
Destany McLin averaged 32.0 in 2014 and 32.7 in 2015. Candace Morton averaged 34.8 in 2015. Pietri suffered player shortages at times in both of those years, too.
Long has given JSU a solid effort since her freshman season in 2016, but a knee injury forced her to miss almost all of the 2017 season. It slowed her progress, although she says she hasn't allowed the injury to "dictate who I am as a person." She says she doesn't have any troubles with the knee now.
As for becoming dependable and reliable, that was a process.
"When I first got here, I didn't understand what Coach wanted and how it was played on a higher level than high school," she said. "Now, I get what he's talking about. You've got to be ready every game. When our name is called, you've got to be ready to go."
Pietri isn't the only one who appreciates what Long does.
"Chloe has been a great teammate," said junior Taylor Hawks, a second-team All-OVC selection. "She lets everyone know what they're supposed to do, on the court and off the court. She's always in the right defensive position. She saves most of us."
She added with a big smile: "Chloe is great."
Although Long doesn't score much, she is a stalwart rebounder, averaging 6.9 a game. She ranks seventh in total rebounds in school history. She also leads the team with 39 blocks, and her 27 steals are second.
"Chloe is a defensive specialist, and she helps everyone all the time know where they're supposed to be," said Day, a junior. "She really brings that leadership on the court and off the court. She always has good energy, and I feed off that. I know I can always count on her throughout the game. "
Long says she doesn't like to ask Pietri to take her out of a game, even when she feels like she needs a break.
"I wait until he calls me," Long said. "Maybe it's for a reason. Maybe he has a reason."
She said she knows Pietri depends on her, because he has told her in meetings.
"It feels great that he depends on me to get the job done," Long said. "He can count on me when he needs me."