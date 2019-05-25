Top-seeded Jacksonville State cruised past Morehead State 10-3 on Saturday to clinch the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament.
The Gamecocks swept through three tournament games in Marion, Ill., beating fourth-seeded Belmont, second-seeded Austin Peay and then the third-seeded Eagles.
This marks JSU's fifth OVC tournament crown but first in a season in which it also took home the regular-season trophy. The NCAA baseball tournament selection show will be Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPNU.
Congratulations to @JSUBB for winning the 2019 #OVCBase Championship. 🏆— OhioValleyConference (@OVCSports) May 26, 2019
It marks the 5th overall tournament title for the Gamecocks (2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2019). pic.twitter.com/f0pHzCSg6r
Starting pitcher Dylan Hathcock (3-0) turned in one of his biggest efforts of the season by working 6⅔ innings and allowing nine hits, two runs (both earned) and no walks. He struck out six. That's his second-longest outing of the year, after pitching seven innings in a regular-season win over Morehead State.
Devin Brown, starting at designated hitter for the first time this season, delivered three hits in four at-bats. With the game tied 1-1 in the fourth inning, he doubled home Isaac Alexander to put the Gamecocks ahead for good. He also singled home two runs in the bottom of the fifth to put JSU up 6-1.
Alexander had reached on a triple, which brought home Nic Gaddis with the Gamecocks' first run. Alexander finished 3-for-5.
What a beautiful sight! pic.twitter.com/b6gM627jZU— JSU Baseball (@JSUBB) May 26, 2019
Six to know
--Alex Webb was 1-for-4 with a double, a sacrifice fly and an RBI. On his sacrifice fly, he barely missed a home run. He was 6-for-14 for the tournament.
--Alex Strachan was 0-for-2 but walked three times and scored a run.
--Carson Crowe was 1-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. He finished 5-for-13 in the tournament.
--Gaddis was 1-for-3 with an RBI. He also walked, was hit by a pitch, and scored three times.
And there it is! @JSUBB win the @OVCSports title! The Gamecocks are on the #RoadToOmaha #117dogpiles pic.twitter.com/KehMQVZivJ— 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) May 26, 2019
--Nash Adams was 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI. He was 3-for-11 in the tournament.
--Corley Woods pitched the final 1⅔ innings to close out the win. He faced five batters and retired them all, with an assist to center fielder Tre Kirklin, who made a highlight catch to end the eighth inning.