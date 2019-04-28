Jacksonville State clinched another Ohio Valley Conference softball championship Sunday afternoon, and the Gamecocks did it with senior Faith Sims no-hitting the best offense in the league.
Sims shut down Southeast Missouri 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader, which locked up at least a share of the team's third OVC regular-season title in four years. This is the 11th year in the last 15 in which the Gamecocks have won the OVC regular season, the OVC tournament or both.
SEMO took the second game 3-1 to keep JSU from locking up sole possession of the championship.
"It's disappointing to get that close and not win the second game, but we're happy," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said by telephone. "We get to call ourselves champions."
JSU is 17-5 in the OVC and has completed its league schedule. It hasn't had any OVC rainouts, but other teams have games to make up. SEMO (15-5) has two games at home Saturday against Morehead State, which 0-18 in the league. Austin Peay (13-5) has to play two games at UT Martin (10-10) on Friday and two more at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (7-11) on Sunday.
The Gamecocks wouldn't be sizing their ring fingers for some new jewelry without Sims, who pitched her second no-hitter in three days. She also no-hit UT Martin on Friday and has three no-hitters for the season.
Sims (20-4) walked a batter in the third inning, hit one in the fourth and retired the final 11 batters. She did it against a SEMO team that leads the league in batting average, hits, runs, triples and home runs.
"I was very impressed with what Faith did," McGinnis said. "To take the best hitting team in the league and no-hit them, that shows how good Faith is."
JSU got its only run in the sixth inning when the Gamecocks got two of their three hits. Hannahstaysia Weaver beat out a single and then scored from first base on Karsen Mosley's double. Mosley had a single earlier in the game.
What to know
—Before the game, JSU honored its seven seniors: Faith Sims, first baseman Hayley Sims, outfielder Taylor Beshears, second baseman Anna Chisolm, shortstop Amber Jones, catcher Lex Hull and pitcher Kirsten Titus.
—In the second game, Jones went 2-for-3, while Beshears doubled home Lex Jimmerson for JSU's only run. Hull was 1-for-3 in each of the two games. Titus entered the second game in relief and worked 3⅔ innings while allowing one run.
—More trivia about Faith Sims' recent run: she has not allowed a hit in 21⅔ innings, and her 20 wins make her only the third JSU pitcher to win at least 20 twice in her career. Ann Shelton did it in 1995-96, and Carly Kellam in 2005-06.
Who said
—McGinnis on JSU falling behind in the second inning of the second game and remaining behind the rest of the way: "Our offense didn't step up. I had hoped with it being senior day and the meat of our order being senior, senior, senior, we would come up with something, but it wasn't meant to be. I felt if we ever could tie it, we could find a way to win."
—McGinnis on the year, which still includes the OVC tournament May 8-11 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford: "Overall, it's been a good year. Not a great year. We can make it a great year."
Next up
—JSU (33-13) will host Alabama State on Wednesday at 5 p.m. SEMO (38-15) will play at Morehead State on Wednesday.