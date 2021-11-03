Centre’s Horton eyes final home game at JSU

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s football senior day will be brief. It doesn’t take long to recognize three players and their families.
Before taking the field before Saturday’s home game with Abilene Christian, quarterback Zerrick Cooper will be recognized for his long list of school records. End Umstead Sanders will be recognized as the instant defensive stalwart he became after transferring from Florida.
Reserve defensive lineman Nahum Horton will be recognized as the hometown hero he is, coming from nearby Cherokee County. He’ll also be recognized for respect earned that has nothing to do with stats.
“I think if you took a poll on our team and said, ‘Give me the top teammates on the team,’ Nahum’s name would be in that mix with our guys,” JSU coach John Grass said. “That’s what people think of Nahum.”
Horton was a second-team Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 4A all-state player under Tripp Curry at Cherokee County.
He followed in the footsteps of cousins and former Warriors Gabriel Chambers and Maurice Dupree and chose to play for JSU.
“They used to always come around and preach about how it’s an amazing culture here,” Horton said. “When I came on my first visit here, I fell in love with it, and I’ve been in love with being here ever since.”
At JSU, he’s a player whose career is measured in appearances, not starts. He’s appeared in 24 games with 15 total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup.
He got his pass breakup against Eastern Kentucky in 2018. He saw action in blowout losses to Southeastern Louisiana and Austin Peay in 2019.
He’s appeared in every game but two since the start of the fall, 2020 season. He corralled a career-high six tackles at Kennesaw State earlier this season, and he got three stops in JSU’s playoff victory over Davidson in the spring.
He had a tackle for loss in JSU’s 28-24 victory over Stephen F. Austin this season.
He’ll remember them all, no doubt, but teammates and coaches will remember him, and for all of the right reasons.
“Nahum is the same guy every day,” Grass said. “He’s a joy to be around. He’s done everything that’s ever been asked of him.
“I’ve never seen Nahum Horton’s name on a list before, on a list of missing class, missing a workout, not being where he was supposed to be when he was supposed to be there. He’s just always been a quality, quality Gamecock.”
Horton has switched from defensive line to offensive line and back to defense, as needed. He’s gone through stretches without seeing game action and fluctuations in his playing time.
Saturday, he’ll walk out with family for pregame senior day ceremonies. If his playing pattern for this season holds, No. 55 will see action.
The Gamecocks will have road games at Lamar and Eastern Kentucky after Saturday, but Saturday will mark his last time to play on Burgess-Snow Field.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet,” he said. “It was mentioned to me the other day, and I kind of had to sit back and say, ‘Dang, yeah. It is going to be my last home game.’
“I’m just going to take it all in. Take in the crowd. It’ll probably hit me after the final buzzer is over, but I’m not going to try to think about it too much until after the game.”