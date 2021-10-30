Central Arkansas at Jacksonville State: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays host to Central Arkansas on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (3-4, 1-1 AQ7) vs. Central Arkansas (3-4, 2-2).
Rankings: JSU is receiving votes in the STATS Perform FCS poll and AFCA FCS Coaches Poll; UCA is not ranked.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Burgess-Snow Field (24,000) at JSU Stadium.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Injuries, injuries: Quarterback Zerrick Cooper (hip/back) is probable. Safety Nicario Harper (torn biceps) is questionable. Cornerback George Steele (concussion) is doubtful. Wide receiver Michael Pettway (ankle), wide receiver Dave Russell III (leg) and safety Jeremiah Harris (elbow) are out for the season.
2. Backs to the wall: After JSU’s 42-7 loss at No. 1 Sam Houston State last week, the Gamecocks’ playoff chances come down to a simple proposition. They must win out in their remaining four regular-season games, all AQ7 counters. They play Central Arkansas and Abilene Christian at home over the next two weeks then Lamar and Eastern Kentucky on the road.
3. Mainstays: Quarterback Zerrick Cooper has started 35 games at JSU, which is the most of anyone on the 2021 squad, followed by defensive end D.J. Coleman (31) and offensive tackle Ye'Majesty Sanders (27). The mark for the most consecutive starts belongs to a trio of players: center Zack Cangelosi, and defensive end Umstead Sanders and Coleman. For all three, the streak stretches to the first game of the fall 2020 schedule. The next longest streak belongs to Ye'Majesty Sanders, who has started 14 straight headed into Saturday's game.
4. First-time foes: JSU and UCA will play for the first time in football, and the game will mark JSU’s third AQ7 game. The automatic-qualifier (AQ) arrangement for this season combines charter ASUN football members JSU, Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas with WAC holdovers Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston State, Abilene Christian and Lamar. The winner of the one-year arrangement gets an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.
Key matchup
Pick your poison: UCA averages 448.4 yards total offense, 303.4 passing. Wide receiver Tyler Hudson has twice been ASUN offensive player of the week and rolled up 251 yards on nine catches against Eastern Kentucky. Then again, freshman running backs Darius Hale and Kylin James took ASUN offensive player and freshman of the week last week, combining for 365 yards rushing against Lamar. The Bears will score. JSU must keep pace.
Player of the week
Uriah West, junior, 6-foot-0, 225 pounds, running back: West’s slow rollout after coming back from the shoulder injury he suffered in spring shows promise. He rushed for a team-high 69 yards on seven carries at Sam Houston State last week, with runs of 22 and 15 yards.
By the numbers
6: How many games in a row in which JSU has won the coin toss. The Gamecocks deferred their choice to the second half in each instance.
18: Consecutive seasons with a .500 record or better by JSU. It's tied with James Madison for the longest active streak in the FCS, and that mark is in jeopardy this year for the Gamecocks, who have four losses in seven games with four contests remaining.
307.9: JSU’s average yards in total offense this season, the lowest since John Grass became JSU’s offensive coordinator in 2013. He became head coach a year later, and this is his eighth season in that job. The second-lowest average in his time at JSU is 368.7 in 2017.
Prediction
Jacksonville State has scored at least 30 points once this season, and that’s despite four defensive touchdowns on the season. Central Arkansas gives up points but has scored at least 30 in six of seven games and at least 40 three times.
Central Arkansas 35, Jacksonville State 28