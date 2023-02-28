Case on Reeves: 'I don't know if there's a better player in the country right now'

JACKSONVILLE — Jim Case paid T.J. Reeves the ultimate compliment Sunday after Jacksonville State’s series-clinching victory over Southern Illinois.
“I don’t know if there’s a better player in the country right now,” Case said.
It’s hard to argue with the longtime JSU skipper. The numbers don’t lie.
The senior center fielder was a big reason the Gamecocks defeated Southern Illinois — a team that won 44 games a year ago — Saturday 13-8 and Sunday 5-1 after dropping Friday’s series opener 8-7. Reeves went 7-for-14 at the plate against the Salukis and finished the weekend with a home run, two doubles, eight RBIs and three runs scored.
After starting the series 0-for-4, Reeves got going Friday night with a three-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning. He carried that momentum into Saturday, singling in his first two at-bats before launching a three-run homer off Matthew Steidl in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Reeves said he was looking for a curveball, and when he got one, he didn’t miss it.
“That at-bat, specifically, I got three fastballs in a row,” Reeves said Saturday. “I hadn’t seen a curveball yet, and I knew he had a pretty good one. So, I kind of sat on it, and I got the pitch, it was up, and I got to bang it.”
Reeves finished Saturday’s game 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
He didn’t cool off Sunday, either, starting the day with back-to-back singles before smashing an RBI double over right fielder Nate Lyons’ head, kick-starting the Gamecocks’ decisive four-run sixth inning.
Reeves also saved a run on defense in the top of the seventh inning, gunning down Kaeber Rob, who was attempting to tag up and score from third, at the plate. Case mentioned that play, specifically, along with several other spectacular catches Reeves has made this season, before turning his attention to the senior’s offensive production.
“I’ve seen him hit balls to the moon. I saw him hit a ball over the right fielder’s head today. The first ball he hit must have been about 150 miles an hour off the bat,” Case said Sunday. “I don’t know what he can’t do.
“I can’t imagine that there’s three outfielders in the country that are better than him right now. His start has been incredible.”
Reeves has 13 hits in 30 at-bats this season, good enough for a .433 batting average. He leads the team with 13 hits, two home runs, two doubles and 13 RBIs.
“I tell you, he’s been so good all year,” Case said Saturday. “I don’t know how many RBIs he has at this point, but it’s gotta be up there. He has really hit all year long, every day.”
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.
