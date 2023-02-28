 Skip to main content
Case on Reeves: 'I don't know if there's a better player in the country right now'

jsu v s illinois baseball 015 tw.jpg

Jacksonville State's T.J. Reeves is fired up after getting the tying run to the plate.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Jim Case paid T.J. Reeves the ultimate compliment Sunday after Jacksonville State’s series-clinching victory over Southern Illinois.

“I don’t know if there’s a better player in the country right now,” Case said.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.