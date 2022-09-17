'Cane pain: Brin, Tulsa too much for JSU

TULSA, Okla. — Jacksonville State has had good days against FBS opponents, memorable days against Ole Miss and Florida State that hold lasting places in Gamecock lore.
Saturday at Tulsa was not one of those days.
Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin’s quick release and accurate arm lit up JSU’s secondary, offsetting JSU quarterback Aaron McLaughlin’s short-lived first start, and the Gamecocks suffered their first loss of the Rich Rodriguez era, 54-17.
It was 40-3 at halftime.
JSU (3-1) suffered the indignity a year and six days after beating Florida State 20-17 on Zerrick Cooper’s game-ending, 59-yard touchdown pass to Damond Philyaw-Johnson. The Gamecocks have seven victories against FBS opponents, including the victory at Ole Miss in 2010, and had won two of their last three against opponents from NCAA Division I’s top college football subdivision.
Tulsa (2-1) had none of that Saturday, throttling JSU as the Gamecocks begin the move up from FCS. The Gamecocks will begin play in Conference USA in 2023.
"It was a joke," Rodriguez said. "That's a Group of 5 bowl team, and we ain't close to them, not by the way we played tonight, in no way, shape or form."
1. McLaughlin starts
McLaughlin took over in the third quarter of JSU’s 34-3 victory at Murray State last week, after Zion Webb threw an interception in the end zone, and started Saturday.
"Aaron started because Zion missed most of the week of practice with a sore shoulder and stomach issues, so we got him in there," Rodriguez said. "Aaron is a competitor, but he's still learning what's going on."
The N.C. State transfer showed a flash, zipping a pass to Sterling Galban on a deep slant in the first quarter, but that was the highlight. He was 3-for-6 for 47 yards with an interception and lost four yards on seven rushes.
"It could've gone a lot better," McLaughlin said. "I didn't do what I needed to do with the football on the first couple of drives.
"I've got to be better as a quarterback, but I'm learning,though. It was my first start, but at the end of the day, I've got to be better."
Webb, a senior and JSU’s starter for the first three games, came on in the second quarter and led JSU’s best drives to that point. He moved the Gamecocks 47 yards on 11 plays for Alen Karajic’s 46-yard field goal, and Gamecocks’ only first-half points.
Webb had JSU on the move again just before halftime, but Michael Pettway fumbled after a 26-yard catch at Tulsa’s 37-yard line.
Webb led a 12-play, 75-yard drive to his 3-yard touchdown run at 10:43 of the third quarter.
McLaughlin came back on later in the third quarter, with JSU trailing 47-10, and JSU went three-and-out. Webb returned briefly but left the game, after taking a hit on a throw out of JSU’s end zone.
Webb got up slowly after the play but walked off under his own power.
"He was throwing up earlier, so we had to sit him out for a while, and then he got hit in the stomach again," Rodriguez said. "Zion did some good things, but you could tell the lack of practice affected him somewhat."
Te’Sean Smoot finished the game at quarterback. He ran for a 16-yard touchdown with 5:29 to play.
"It was good to get Smoot a series in there and see what he can do," Rodriguez said.
2. Brin and bear it
Tulsa came into Saturday’s game averaging 391 passing yards. Brin threw for 373 and three touchdowns in the first half.
His three touchdown passes covered seven yards to Jordan Ford, 31 to JuanCarlos Santana and 17 to Isaiah Epps.
Santana, who caught two Brin bombs, had 137 yards on three catches at halftime. Keylon Stokes had 107 yards on eight grabs.
JSU tried blitzing Brin and got home at times, sacking him twice on Tulsa’s first possession. He still converted, completing all nine of his passes for 70 yards on that drive, which ended in the first of two Steven Anderson touchdown runs.
Brin hit all of the seams and zones, and he hit over the top.
"We don't often see a quarterback like that," said JSU safety Deco Wilson, who finished with seven tackles. "We knew coming into the game he was the best quarterback we're going to face the whole year, and we seen that out there today, but a lot of it was stuff we did."
Cornerback Jamari Jemison had a momentary victory, intercepting a Brin pass in the end zone … only to be flagged for holding on the play. Brin’s 59-yard bomb to Santana came at Jemison’s expense.
Jemison nearly got revenge in the third quarter, diving out for a rare Brin overthrow at the goal line. Stokes caught the tip for a 46-yard touchdown to make it 47-10.
It was that kind of night for JSU.
Brin finished 27-for-35 for 424 yards and four touchdowns.
"He was great. I knew he was great coming in," Rodriguez said. "They didn't do a whole lot that didn't think they would do. They just executed better than we did.
"It was ridiculous, how many times we just let them throw the ball over our head and give them easy completions, playing too soft sometimes. He did whatever he wanted to do, pretty much."
3. Not so special
Kick Alen Karajic continued to shine as JSU’s kicker with touchbacks, including a touchback that flew more than 80 yards after Tulsa scored a safety.
That safety, however, was part of a bad day for JSU’s special teams. Thomas Peterson’s long punt snap flew out of the end zone and into the stands in the first quarter.
Punter Jack Dawson dropped a punt snap in the second quarter, though he got off the punt.
Michael Pettway muffed a punt that gave Tulsa the ball at JSU's 1 in the fourth quarter, but backup quarterback Roman Fuller knelt away the final 1:40.
Oh, and about that Karajic bomb of a kickoff after the safety: it went for naught because Ky’won McCray drew a conduct call after the ball landed in the end zone, allowing Tulsa to start at its 40-yard line.
JSU's special teams player was a "disaster," Rodriguez said.
"Our field position was awful, we can't field a punt, and we drop a punt," he said. "Our special teams, as much time as we put in it, it must not be enough.
"That goes on coaching. That's all on coaching. We'll get that fixed."