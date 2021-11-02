C-USA officials visit JSU; Seitz says school is 'eager to listen to any opportunity'

Jacksonville State athletics director Greg Seitz confirmed that Conference USA officials visited the campus today.
A Monday night report by Action Network, written by Brett McMurphy, said JSU was likely to join FBS independents Liberty and New Mexico State and fellow FCS member Sam Houston State in moving to the C-USA.
JSU joined the ASUN Conference in July after 18 years in the Ohio Valley Conference.
"I can confirm that Conference USA has reached out to us, and we have had discussions with league officials about the possibility of Jacksonville State joining the conference," Seitz said Tuesday afternoon. "The landscape of collegiate athletics is constantly changing, but probably at a more rapid pace now than ever before.
"We have always been eager to listen to any opportunity that may put our university and athletics programs in the best situation possible, and that remains true today. We are excited to continue this first year back in the ASUN Conference and look forward to what the future holds for Gamecock athletics."
A move to Conference USA would mean a shift to the Football Bowl Subdivision, which is the highest level of the sport collegiately. JSU has been in what is now called Football Championship Division since moving from NCAA Division II to Division I in 1995. The FCS is one notch down from the FBS, limiting schools to 63 scholarships in football. In the FBS, the limit for football is 85.
If Jacksonville State is headed to the FBS, Gamecocks head football coach John Grass says this might be the best time to make the jump.
"I would say this: if Jacksonville State is ever going to move up to FBS, probably now is the time," Grass said during his regular Tuesday news conference. "It's now or never in the landscape of college football. That's my opinion on it, for what that matters."
Conference USA has 14 member schools, but nine already have announced they're leaving. Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, Texas-San Antonio and UAB are headed to the American Athletic Conference. Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi are joining the Sun Belt.
In addition to those nine, The Action Network is reporting that Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky "likely" will join the Mid-American Conference.
If those two schools join the exodus, the only members left would be Texas-El Paso, Florida International and Louisiana Tech.
Switching to the C-USA and moving up to the FBS would lead to a substantial increase in revenue, as the C-USA is one of the leagues that is part of the College Football Playoff and receives money from that.