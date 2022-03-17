Brilliant, just brilliant: JSU's Henry dazzles with his game and his accent

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The biggest difference between London and Jacksonville, Alabama?
Oh, boy.
Don't get Kayne Henry started. A reporter did, however, when Jacksonville State players met with reporters Thursday at an NCAA tournament news conference.
"The food, the weather, the people, the accents," the London native said, with his own low-key British accent that some reporters who hadn't met him found fascinating.
"Pretty much everything. It's a whole different vibe, whole different culture. Whole lot of getting used to. I would say it took me a year to fully adapt to everything."
Then Henry smiled and added, "I'm still not fully used to my teammates. They still annoy me, but I'm cool with them. I love them. Yeah, I love Jacksonville."
Later, when JSU coach Ray Harper fielded a question about Henry, he asked, "Did you like his accent? I can't do his accent."
Back in Jacksonville, it hasn't just been the accent that JSU basketball fans seem to appreciate. At least a few fans like him because he's so nice to children. For some reason, they seem to find him approachable. Maybe it's the gentle British accent.
"Kayne's been terrific. He's one of the nicest kids you would ever want to be around," Harper said.
A rangy 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward, Henry is a three-year starter at JSU. He averages 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds a game.
He played basketball in England, but knew little about the NCAA tournament and American college basketball.
"My coaches were very big on it," Henry said. "They would always talk about it, fill out brackets, that kind of stuff. I always hear about it here and there, but I didn't really realize how big it was until I actually came to the States.
"Me being here now, it's kind of like a wow factor for me. I still can't believe I'm here. It's a good experience."
Henry began his American basketball experience at two junior colleges. He began at 17-years-old at San Jacinto College in Texas, a tradition-rich team, but after a year, the program was shut down because of lack of funding. He then went to Northwest Florida State for a year and then landed at Jacksonville State.
He has played his two years at JSU and got a third year because of the NCAA's COVID-19 ruling, which allowed athletes affected by the pandemic to receive an extra year of eligibility.
"My journey, it's been pretty up and down, had a lot of setbacks, a lot of ups and downs between my career," he said.
But he added, "It's been a good five years. Loved it."
Harper found him at Northwest Florida State.
"First time I had an opportunity to see him, he played for a good friend of ours at Northwest Florida," Harper said. "What a tremendous athlete, just could see the potential in Kayne. If Kayne would tell you, I probably have coached him harder than most kids because I could see the potential in Kayne and just trying to get him to understand how good he could really be."
Harper said he figures Henry has a career ahead of him that extends beyond Jacksonville State.
"I don't think he understands even today how good he can be," Harper said. "He's got a lot of basketball ahead of him. If he can tap into not being such a nice guy on the court as he is off the court, I think the sky's the limit for that young man. I expect him to do special things going forward."