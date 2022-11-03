BRIGHT SKY: Transfer Skyelar Potter pours in 42 in his JSU debut

JACKSONVILLE — For one night at least, the sky was the limit for Jacksonville State men's basketball.
The appropriately named Skyelar Potter put together a sky-high night with 42 points as JSU beat Division II Auburn-Montgomery 101-93 in a home exhibition game Thursday night.
Potter, a 6-foot-3 guard, made his Gamecock debut something to remember, and at times, his point came so far under the radar, you might've needed to check the scoreboard to see the number of points by his name. He took only 18 shots in 37 minutes of playing time to get his 42.
"I love my teammates. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have had the 42 points," Potter said. "I love the coaches. As you can see, Coach (Ray Harper) gives me the green light here and there. As long as we get it done on the defensive end, he doesn’t really care what shots we take.
"Me, personally, I like that … as you can see," he added, smiling at the end of that sentence.
Potter is a fifth-year senior who transferred to JSU during the off-season. He spent two seasons at Wright State and posted a career high of 19 there. Then he played two seasons at Morehead State, helping win the 2021 OVC tournament and making the finals last season before losing.
His career high at Morehead State was 22 twice. He averaged 12 points a game in his first season there and 10.4 points last season.
"In high school, I scored 45 points," he said. "After that, it hasn't been so hot. I have had double-figure points here and there, but nothing that hot. It's been a minute."
Potter graduated from Central High in Bowling Green, Ky., and Harper — a Kentucky native himself — recruited him in high school. Now, he finally has landed him.
"I've said from the beginning that he's a special player," Harper said. "I told him that when I tried to recruit him. I don't know that he's going to have games like that every night, but he can do a lot of things. We probably played him too many minutes tonight. But, he's got a chance to be a really good player."
Potter's points kind of snuck up on the crowd of 1,103, as the bigger concern was that JSU couldn't shake a determined AUM team until about midway through the second half.
Potter didn't hit his first basket until 10 minutes, 25 seconds into the game. He scored 13 in the final 4:50 of the half, including a trio of 3-pointers. He had 21 points in the first half and 21 in the second. After missing a 3-pointer with 9:25 to go, he attempted only one more shot from the field the rest of the way as JSU had a reasonably comfortable margin.
"I think our guys did a better job as the game wore on finding him, too," Harper said. "We've got to know when we've got a hot hand."
What to know
—Guard Demaree King, one of only six returning players from last year's NCAA tournament squad, had 17 points and six assists. Peyton Daniels, a sophomore and a Vanderbilt transfer, added eight points and six assists. Juwan Perdue, a returnee from last year, added eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
—AUM shot 53 percent from the field and 44 percent from behind 3-point range, which didn't make Harper happy.
—JSU players from last year with eligibility left who transferred to another school: guard Jalen Finch, NCAA Division I Georgia Southern; guard Tanguy Touze, NAIA Bethel (Ind.) University; forward Jay Pal, NCAA Division I Campbell (N.C.) University; guard Semaj Henderson, South Georgia Tech, a community college; guard Caleb Byrd has announced on social media he was transferring to Arkansas State, but he isn't listed on the team's roster.
Who said
—Harper, when asked if he was looking at the scoreboard to see how many Potter had: "Yeah, I was. A couple of times. But I was more concerned about how many points they had. Defensively right now, we're horrendous, and it either gets fixed or you're going to see a lot of L's coming soon. It's that simple."
—Harper on JSU allowing 53-percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from behind the 3-point line: "You're not supposed to win those games, and we won't as we go forward. If you pick up a stat sheet, and the other team has shot 53 and 44, we're not going to win those games. We're just not. We've got to find a way to be better defensively. And we will."
—Harper on the new players, such as Wichita State transfer forward Clarence "Monzy” Jackson: "We've got a lot of new guys trying to find their way, but we've got some pieces. Monzy didn't play tonight because he wasn't healthy. He's just a warrior. He's tough. He'll get on the glass for you. Rebound the ball. He does a lot of things to help you win."
—Potter on when he realized this could be a big night: "Once I saw the 3s start falling. After that, I was, 'OK, now I need to get going.'"
Next up
—JSU will host Shorter on Monday at 8 p.m. before taking to the road to play at Illinois-Chicago on Nov. 14 and at Alabama on Nov. 18.