BRIGHT SKY: Transfer Skyelar Potter pours in 42 in his JSU debut

Skyelar Potter

JACKSONVILLE — For one night at least, the sky was the limit for Jacksonville State men's basketball.

The appropriately named Skyelar Potter put together a sky-high night with 42 points as JSU beat Division II Auburn-Montgomery 101-93 in a home exhibition game Thursday night.

