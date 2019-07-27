NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Marlon Bridges, playing like Marlon Bridges, has a knack for the ball.
Marlon Bridges, playing like Marlon Bridges, plays ahead of the play on the back end of Jacksonville State’s defense.
Marlon Bridges, at full go, has proved himself a special player in FCS football.
After a season of suffering the lag of a knee injury, Marlon Bridges wants to get back to playing like Marlon Bridges.
“Definitely,” the senior All-America safety said during Ohio Valley Conference Media Day on Monday. “Just come out and do whatever my team needs me to do to win.”
Bridges will begin August practice as a preseason All-OVC pick, standard fare for the 2016 first-team HERO Sports freshman All-American and 2017 first-team Walter Camp All-American.
Bridges entered 2018 as the preseason pick for All-OVC defensive player of the year. This year, that honor went to Southeast Missouri State’s Zach Hall, who joined former JSU standout Darius Jackson in becoming one of two OVC players to win the Buck Buchanan Award with 168 tackles in 2018.
Bridges shaped up to be Jackson’s heir apparent playmaker in JSU’s defense but underwent tendon surgery in his left knee in the spring of 2018. He acknowledges he tried to force the pace of his return from surgery, which led to a reaggravation of the injury in preseason camp.
He managed to play in 12 of JSU’s 13 games, finish second on the team with 69 tackles and snag two interceptions … good numbers for most, but career lows for Bridges.
He was never quite himself last season. His knee wouldn’t let him.
He bumped his knee on the ground in the first half of JSU’s season-opening loss to North Carolina A&T, causing swelling and a second half on the sideline. He sat out most of the second game, against Mississippi Valley State, because “it was just hurting so bad,” he said.
He sat out the third game, against Tennessee Tech, then came back against Austin Peay. He had an interception against Austin Peay and showed flashes of the Marlon Bridges brand throughout the season, but he wasn’t right.
“As the season got on, it was just kind of wear and tear,” he said. “I just wore down the whole season.”
Bridges “reserved” practice in August and missed conditioning.
“Everybody needs the summer to condition their body, to do other things besides just all-out grinding,” he said. “I missed the summer completely. I was just rehabbing the whole summer, and I feel like that hurt me.”
Bridges said the cold during JSU’s second-round playoff loss at Maine exacerbated soreness in the knee.
As a whole, the season “wasn’t what I wanted it to be,” he said. “It was all right. I fought through it.”
Bridges has enjoyed a more normal offseason. He anticipates playing at close to full go.
“I feel good,” he said. “The highest my pain level has gotten this summer may be, like, out of 10, maybe a two, but I can handle stuff like that.”
That’s good news for a JSU defense that must replace its entire starting defensive line this season, meaning the Gamecocks could have to count on a strong back end more than ever. No worries, according to JSU All-America wide receiver Josh Pearson, who calls a healthy Bridges “a problem” for opponents.
“He’s back on his game,” Pearson said. “I see Marlon Bridges from his freshman year. His freshman year, he was a dog.”
JSU coach John Grass said Bridges topped out an 80 percent last year.
“It’s good to see him healthy,” Grass said. “I think he’s at a hundred percent. He’s almost pain-free and back to his old self.
“Marlon brings so many things to the table that’s intangible, his leadership. He’s calm and collected in situations.”