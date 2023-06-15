BREAKING: Quarterback Zion Webb approved for seventh year with Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — After spending his spring practices in limbo, Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb received the news he and his coaching staff was hoping for earlier this week.
The Anniston Star can now confirm that the NCAA approved Webb’s waiver, which will grant him eligibility to return for a seventh year.
Webb participated in JSU’s spring practices and was the Gamecocks’ first-string quarterback with hopes that his eligibility waiver would be approved before the start of the season.
Last season, Webb completed 55 percent of his passes for 1,737 and 10 touchdowns. He also totaled 412 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 60 attempts.
Webb came to Jacksonville in 2017 and sat out as a redshirt. After playing in a reserve role in 2018 and 2019, Webb saw an elevated role during the Gamecocks’ spring FCS season, which did not count towards eligibility due to the blanket COVID-19 exemption granted by the NCAA.
After recovering from injury and missing the whole 2021 season, he once again served as the primary signal caller in 2022.
With the waiver approved, Webb is now among the favorites to emerge from a packed quarterback room, which most notably includes redshirt freshman Te’Sean Smoot, Nebraska transfer Logan Smothers and freshman Earl Woods III.
