BREAKING: Quarterback Zion Webb approved for seventh year with Gamecocks

JSU vs. Eastern Kentucky

Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb's NCAA eligibility waiver was approved earlier this week.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — After spending his spring practices in limbo, Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb received the news he and his coaching staff was hoping for earlier this week.

The Anniston Star can now confirm that the NCAA approved Webb’s waiver, which will grant him eligibility to return for a seventh year.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.