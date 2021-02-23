BREAKING: JSU will play four WAC schools this fall as part of alliance to compete for FCS bid

After leaving the Ohio Valley Conference and before playing in the ASUN, Jacksonville State's football team will make a brief pitstop in the AQ7.
The ASUN Conference announced this morning that three of its schools will be joined by four Western Athletic Conference schools in a one-year deal for football this fall. The alliance is presented as the ASUN-WAC Challenge, and the ASUN is named first because it's the driving force behind the arrangement.
The alliance will be known as the AQ7, which refers to the seven teams involved playing for an Automatic Qualifier spot in the FCS playoffs. Of the two leagues, the ASUN will apply for the Automatic Qualifier spot in its name for this one-year alliance.
The alliance will include JSU, Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky from the ASUN and Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin from the WAC. The team with the highest winning percentage will receive the FCS playoff bid.
"We're certainly excited to have a chance at an AQ spot," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said. "We appreciate the four schools from the WAC agreeing to work with us to allow us to play for an AQ and have access to the playoffs."
All seven teams will play each other, and everybody will have three home games and three on the road.
The Gamecocks' AQ7 schedule:
—Oct. 9, Stephen F. Austin, home
—Oct. 23, Sam Houston, away
—Oct. 30, Central Arkansas, home
—Nov. 6, Abilene Christian, home
—Nov. 13, Lamar, away
—Nov. 20, Eastern Kentucky, away
(JSU also has non-conference games set for 2021 against North Alabama, UAB and Florida State.)
“The ASUN and WAC are proud to be building opportunities for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level,” ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart said in a prepared statement. “This partnership provides teams in both leagues a path to an automatic bid and elevates the ASUN and WAC to a new level of competition. We look forward to creating more innovative ways to promote ASUN Football as an NCAA FCS league in 2021 and beyond.”
Kennesaw State and North Alabama of the ASUN won't participate in the alliance because they're already scheduled to play as an affiliate member of the Big South Conference this fall. Also, WAC members Dixie State and Tarleton will participate in the joint schedule but will not be eligible for the group’s AQ because they're reclassifying to NCAA Division I. Games against those two teams won't count toward a team's winning percentage in the AQ7.
Seitz said the ASUN-WAC Challenge will allow the ASUN a year to build on its list of football-playing members. With five schools, it's one short of the minimum number required to qualify for an Automatic Qualifier bid.
“It’s an opportunity to earn the AQ right away, but it also allows us the opportunity to build the ASUN," Seitz said. "It gives us a year to find the right partners and the right fit.”
As for which schools the ASUN might, Seitz said the league will continue looking for "like-minded" schools, which place the same importance on football the way JSU, Kennesaw State, UNA, Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky do.
"The five schools ... value football and know what it brings to our institutions," Seitz said.
Gumbart added that he is "supremely confident" the league will add to its list of football-playing schools in the future.
ASUN-WAC Challenge schedule
Sept. 25
Sam Houston at Central Arkansas
Abilene Christian at Lamar
Oct. 2
Central Arkansas at Abilene Christian
Tarleton at Eastern Kentucky #
Sam Houston at Stephen F. Austin
Oct. 9
Abilene Christian at Eastern Kentucky
Stephen F. Austin at Jacksonville State
Lamar at Sam Houston
Oct. 16
Lamar at Abilene Christian
Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas
Tarleton at Dixie State #
Oct. 23
Central Arkansas at Lamar
Stephen F. Austin at Dixie State #
Jacksonville State at Sam Houston
Oct. 30
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin
Central Arkansas at Jacksonville State
Lamar at Eastern Kentucky
Sam Houston at Tarleton #
Nov. 6
Abilene Christian at Jacksonville State
Dixie State at Sam Houston
Eastern Kentucky at Stephen F. Austin
Lamar at Tarleton #
Nov. 13
Tarleton at Abilene Christian #
Stephen F. Austin at Central Arkansas
Eastern Kentucky at Sam Houston
Jacksonville State at Lamar
Nov. 20
Sam Houston at Abilene Christian
Central Arkansas at Tarleton #
Jacksonville State at Eastern Kentucky
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar
# - Games against Dixie State and Tarleton do not count towards alliance win percentage