BREAKING: Grass is expected to step down as JSU's head coach after today's game

JACKSONVILLE — Today is expected to be John Grass' final game as Jacksonville State's head football coach.
According to three sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Grass told his players Friday night that he will not return after eight years leading the Gamecocks. Including one year as offensive coordinator, he has coached at JSU for nine years.
An announcement from the school is expected after JSU's home game today against Abilene Christian, which is the Gamecocks' final home contest of the year. An interim coach will be appointed to handle the last two games, which includes trips to Lamar on Nov. 13 and Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 20.
Including 24 years as a high school coach, Grass has served 33 years as a coach in the state of Alabama and is a Tier 1 employee in the state retirement system. He is qualified to receive 66 percent of his salary each year in retirement.
He signed a contract extension in 2017, which expires this season. He has not received another contract extension since then. Under that extension, he has made $275,000 in base salary and $25,000 for personal services.
In eight seasons, Grass is 71-26 overall and has won six conference championships, taking Ohio Valley Conference titles in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020, which was played in the spring of 2021.
He is the first coach in Ohio Valley Conference history to win the league's coach of the year award three straight years. He also is the first FCS coach to be named the American Football Coaches Association's region coach of the year five straight times.
He also was the AFCA's national coach of the year in 2015 when he took his team to the FCS championship game. His team also made the FCS quarterfinals this past spring.
After graduating from Jacksonville State, Grass served as an assistant coach to Rush Propst in 1991-92 at Ashville, his alma mater. He was an assistant at Eufaula under Propst during 1993-94.
He returned to Ashville as head coach in 1995-99. He also was head coach at Albertville (2002), Moody (2003-05), Spain Park (2006-07) and Oxford (2008-12). He was an assistant at Hoover High under Propst in 2000-01.
His high school record was 123-60. His 2007 Spain Park team made the state finals, and his 2011 Oxford squad reached the state semifinals.