EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Jacksonville State took down Murray State by 20 in their only matchup of the regular season, but Morant Magic proved to be too much for the Gamecocks in the Ohio Valley Conference semifinals Friday night.
Ja Morant, the predicted future top-5 NBA draft pick, scored the go-ahead bucket, drew a foul and made the free throw with just 8.8 seconds left to sink the Gamecocks 76-74.
“Our kids just competed their tails off, but we just couldn’t come away with the win,” JSU coach Ray Harper said.
JSU led 74-73 heading into Murray State’s final possession, but Morant put the Racers ahead. A desperation attempt at the buzzer by Detrick Mostella fell short, and the Gamecocks fell short with it.
Morant scored 29 and dished out eight assists to lead his Racers over Jacksonville State, ending the Gamecocks’ journey in the tourney and propelling defending champion Murray State to today's tournament final.
Morant came out of the gates to impress, scoring early and often in the first half, even outscoring JSU 14-11 by himself at one point.
Taking advantage of a stretch where Jason Burnell went to the bench with his second foul late in the first half, Murray State immediately went on a 13-2 run to turn a 26-25 JSU advantage into a 10-point Racer lead.
Jamall Gregory closed the first half with a dunk just before the buzzer to cut the lead to single-digits at 42-33 at the break.
Despite overcoming an 11-point second-half deficit and leading for much of the final 10 minutes, Jacksonville State gave way to Murray late.
What to know
—Burnell played well in defeat for the Gamecocks, scoring 22 and pulling down 11 rebounds. Christian Cunningham scored 15 and rebounded 12, including the putback that put JSU up before Morant’s shot. Gregory finished with 18 after scoring 10 in the first half.
—Shaq Buchanan was the second scorer for Murray State, hitting two huge threes late on his way to 13 points.
—Friday was Jacksonville State’s third straight trip to the Ohio Valley Conference tournament semifinals. The only other semifinal appearance for the Gamecocks before the run was in 2006. JSU now sports a 1-3 record in the semifinal round, with the only win coming over Belmont in the tournament championship run in 2017.
Who said
—Harper on the last second attempt from Mostella: “I think we got the ball in the hands of the guy I wanted to take it.”
—Harper on the second half comeback: “We get Burnell back in the second half and we are back to normal. When he went out it changed momentum, it changed everything about the game.”
—Cunningham on JSU’s team: “I’m proud of this team, we’ve got a team full of dogs, and we accomplished a lot.”
—Harper on the season: “We were right here last year and lost a heartbreaker. That’s two years in a row after winning our first year. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but I think we’re doing something right.”
—Harper on Burnell, a senior: “He’s one I’m going to miss. Hopefully, we can find another one like him. That’s our goal.”
Next up
—The defeat bounced JSU from the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, and the Gamecocks sit at 24-9. The Gamecocks will return home to await a possible postseason berth of some kind. Murray State (26-4) advances to tonight's finals at 7 p.m., where the Racers will play Belmont in a rematch of last season’s tournament final.