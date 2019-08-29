HAMMOND, La. — Another game away from home, and another blow to Jacksonville State’s national aspirations in FCS football.
A key turnover helped the sixth-ranked Gamecocks get off to a disastrous start, and an offensive line with three new starters struggled to protect quarterback Zerrick Cooper.
The result was JSU’s 35-14 loss at Southeastern Louisiana, making the second year in a row the Gamecocks lost away from home to open the season. Also ranked sixth to start 2018, they lost 20-17 to No. 14 North Carolina A&T in the FCS Kickoff Classic, the first of four losses away from home last season.
JSU went on to finish 9-4, with all four losses coming away from home. The Gamecocks failed to receive a national playoff seed and first-round bye for the first time since 2013.
JSU will likely take a fumble in the STATS FCS and FCS coaches polls this week, after falling convincingly to an unranked opponent. SLU received votes in the preseason STATS poll.
JSU has been ranked 74 straight weeks in the STATS poll. SLU scored its first victory over a top 10 team since beating Sam Houston State in 2013.
“It hurts,” said All-American JSU wide receiver Josh Pearson, who caught five passes for 81 yards and a score, “but we didn’t win or lose the national championship tonight. We’ve still got plenty of football left, and we’re not going to let one game determine who we are.”
Cooper, a preseason All-America quarterback who set several JSU records a year ago, went 40-for-52 for 414 yards and two touchdowns but threw two key interceptions. Ferlando Jordan returned the second 65 yards to put SLU up 28-7 at 10:45 of the third quarter.
Cooper didn’t get many good looks down the field as protection gave way quickly. Blitzers came free on two occasions, sacking him almost as soon as he caught the snap. Cooper suffered five of SLU’s six sacks.
This against against first-year SLU defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, who earned a reputation for exotic blitzes at previous stops, including three years as McNeese State’s head coach.
“It kind of showed that we’re young up front, both sides of the football,” JSU coach John Grass said. “It showed offensively. We’ll get better as time goes.
“Those guys have got to play in games and get better.”
Only offsetting penalties, face-masking and grounding calls, spared Cooper a second-quarter safety.
Cooper went down with an apparent cramp in the third quarter, after tight end Trae Berry prevented more disaster by catching a tipped pass in the backfield, and senior Dalton Etheridge came on as the backup.
Sophomore Zion Webb was Cooper’s backup last season and thought to be again this season but did not play. Grass said Webb had “a shoulder issue.”
Cooper returned later in the drive, but a bad snap forced fourth-and-five at the SLU 37. Cooper’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
JSU had another chance with third-and-one from the SLU 18 late in the third, but the Lions stopped Jaelen Greene for a loss. They blitzed the house on fourth down, and Cooper’s rushed pass fell incomplete.
Cooper called a 400-yard game resulting in a three-touchdown loss “very frustrating. With an arm like me and the receivers that we have, we’ve got to do a better job of spreading the ball out. Of course, we have to do better on the offensive line.”
Cole Kelley added a 35-yard touchdown pass to Austin Mitchell at 12:13 of the fourth, and the rout was on. Cooper added a meaningless 28-yard touchdown pass to running back Michael Matthews in the fourth quarter.
Any preseason JSU hype gave way quickly to disaster in JSU’s first possession.
Cooper’s second pass of the season, a 15-yard out for Daniel Byrd to JSU’s sideline, came up short. Shawntrez Spates caught the windfall and returned to JSU’s 4, and Davontae Williams ran in for the game’s first score on the next play.
Cooper called the interception “a bad read on my part. I had a dropout end. I just should’ve never threw the ball, honestly.”
SLU’s second possession covered 80 yards one nine plays, ending in Kelley’s 5-yard, Tim Tebow-style jump pass to Bransen Schwebel for a 14-0 Lions lead at 7:06 of the first quarter.
JSU appeared to make inroads toward reclaiming momentum in the second quarter, with Cooper’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Pearson capping an 80-yard drive to bring the Gamecocks within 14-7.
JSU was on the march for another second-quarter score when running back Michael Matthews dropped Cooper’s pass on third-and-short from the SLU 39, forcing JSU to punt.
Disaster would strike the Gamecocks again on the ensuing possession. Williams caught Chason Virgil’s dump-off pass and juked JSU linebacker Zack Woodard. Schwebel’s downfield block on safety Traco Williams helped Davontae Williams finish off a 58-yard touchdown play at 1:34.
The Gamecocks mounted a drive in the final minute-plus, but it ended when running back Greene ran out of bounds on the final play … a 28-yard catch and run to SLU’s 18.
JSU went into halftime like it left the first quarter … down two scores.
“I don’t think this is devastating,” Grass said. “We come out, first game of the year, and don’t play well. We don’t execute. We’ve got to find ways to get better.”