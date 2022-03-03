Big solution: When 3-pointers didn't fall, JSU centers Zeliznak and Huffman help carry the load

JACKSONVILLE — It's that time of year when a guy averaging 2.9 points a game can determine a basketball team's postseason fate.
JSU entered Thursday night's ASUN tournament opener ranked second in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage. The Gamecocks made only 2 of 12 from behind the arc, but they still won 78-67 over Kennesaw State, moving to a Saturday semifinal matchup at home against Jacksonville.
The Gamecocks (21-9) remain alive for an ASUN tournament title in no small part to 6-foot-11 backup center Maros Zeliznak, who poured in career highs in points (14) and rebounding (nine). He combined to make a winning duo with 6-10 starter Brandon Huffman, a fifth-year senior who put up 14 points and seven rebounds.
Zeliznak was so good that when he left the game for the final time with fewer than five minutes to go, the Pete Mathews Coliseum crowd of 2,732 gave him a huge cheer, with pockets of people getting out of their seats to shower him with appreciation.
"Today, it felt like everything was falling in," said Zeliznak, a dependable fourth-year player who has given JSU a reliable 8 to 13 minutes a game off the bench.
This time, however, he was front and center, as he and Huffman dominated their matchup with Kennesaw State post players Demond Robinson (zero points, five rebounds) and Alex Peterson (four points, three rebounds).
"Zelly played good," said senior guard Darian Adams, who had a team-high 17 points. "We expect that out of Zelly. We expect that out of all our players. Today, he stepped up. He stepped up, we got him the ball, and he finished."
When JSU played at Kennesaw State earlier this year and won 70-64, Zeliznak had a productive night then, too. He made both of his shots for four points and pulled down six rebounds, although he was limited by foul trouble. Huffman added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
That made Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim wary going into Thursday's matchup.
"We weren't surprised at all by Zeliznak," Abdur-Rahim said. "I think they've got two starters. You put Zeliznak on any team outside these two, and he would start. We knew all about Darian Adams, but Zeliznak and Huff were 2A and 2B on the scouting report."
JSU coach Ray Harper said Zeliznak doesn't always get to play a lot, sometimes because of circumstances. On Thursday, he was needed and came through.
"That's what he does every day," Harper said. "Zelly is a kid if he played no minutes tonight, he would be the same as if he played 40. You know what you're going to get out of him. I just trust him, because I see it every day."
What to know
—Adams finished with 17, which is in line with his average of 15.8 points a game. He didn't score until hitting three straight foul shots right before halftime. He didn't score again until 14:15 to play, and that's when 14 of his points came.
—Kayne Henry had 12 points and six rebounds. Jalen Finch played only two minutes in the first half because of foul trouble but finished with 18 minutes, eight points and two assists.
Who said
—Zeliznak on his big game: "I was trying to stay focused. I was happy my teammates got me the ball down there, and I was able to finish. I couldn't be more happy that this game was like this."
—Zeliznak on whether he knew he had a career high in points: "I wasn't really thinking about it. They told me, but I wasn't thinking about it too much."
—Harper on his team trailing for much of the first half, leading 34-33 at halftime and breaking out in the second half: "Really proud of our guys. Thought they stuck with it. Kennesaw came out and made some tough shots, made a lot of shots early, but it didn't seem like we blinked. We did what we had to do. It's that time of year — you have to do what you have to do."
Next up
—JSU and Jacksonville (20-9) will tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday in an ASUN tournament semifinal. Jacksonville beat Central Arkansas 79-69 to advance. When they played earlier this year, JSU won at home 64-58. Kennesaw State finished 12-18.