Better late that never: JSU's seventh-inning rally sinks Western Kentucky

Jacksonville State rallied with three runs in the seventh inning to beat Western Kentucky 4-3 in the Hilltoppers' own invitational Saturday.
WKU (8-6) had won all three games it had played in the event before the Gamecocks bit the Hilltoppers. Leading up to this game, JSU (9-4) beat Central Michigan 7-5 and Illinois State 6-3 on Friday and fell to Illinois State 10-0 on Saturday morning.
Against WKU, the Gamecocks were three outs from another loss before stunning the Hilltoppers with a comeback.
Down 3-1, pinch-hitter Morgan Nowakowski opened the top of the seventh with a single. Sidney Wagnon followed with a single. Emma Jones then singled to load the bases with no outs.
Lauren Hunt added a fourth straight single to score Nowakowski. Lindsey Richardson's sacrifice fly to right field scored Wagnon with the tying run. Camryn McLemore then reached on a fielder's choice, in which Hunt was thrown out at second but Jones scored the go-ahead run.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jaliyah Holmes allowed only a walk in closing out the victory. She had entered with two outs in the sixth inning and got the last four outs of the game.
Kat Carter started and pitched 5⅔ innings while giving up nine hits and three runs (two earned).
Wagnon accounted for JSU's only run that didn't come in the seventh, as she delivered a solo home run in the fifth.
—Against Illinois State, the Gamecocks' only offense came from a single by Abbi Perkins and a walk each from Hunt and Holly Stewart.
—Sarah Currie pitched two innings against Illinois State (two runs, both earned), while Hannah Brown worked two-thirds of an inning (four runs, two earned) and Jordan Eslinger (2⅓ innings, four runs, all earned).
—Against WKU, Brantly Bonds was 2-for-4, while Wagnon was 2-for-3. Hunt was 1-for-2 with two walks, and Jones was 1-for-3 with a walk.
—JSU will play Central Michigan on Sunday at 10 a.m. Next weekend, the Gamecocks will travel to the Tennessee Classic, facing Belmont and Tennessee on Friday and Appalachian State on Saturday morning before participating in bracket play Saturday and Sunday.
