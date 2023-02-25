 Skip to main content
Better late that never: JSU's seventh-inning rally sinks Western Kentucky

jsu v austin peay softball 025 tw.jpg

Jacksonville State's Sidney Wagnon had two hits against Western Kentucky.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State rallied with three runs in the seventh inning to beat Western Kentucky 4-3 in the Hilltoppers' own invitational Saturday.

WKU (8-6) had won all three games it had played in the event before the Gamecocks bit the Hilltoppers. Leading up to this game, JSU (9-4) beat Central Michigan 7-5 and Illinois State 6-3 on Friday and fell to Illinois State 10-0 on Saturday morning.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.