Behind Kindermann, JSU clinches first trip to OVC volleyball finals since '09

Jacksonville State is headed to the Ohio Valley Conference volleyball finals.
The second-seeded Gamecocks blitzed third-seeded Southeast Missouri 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 in Thursday's OVC semifinals. The match took about 85 minutes.
That puts JSU (16-1) into the finals against top-seeded Morehead State (15-1) on Friday at 5 p.m. ESPN+ will have broadcast coverage.
This is JSU's first trip to the OVC tournament finals since 2009 when the Gamecocks beat Morehead State for the championship and an automatic NCAA tournament berth.
Southeast Missouri finished the season 14-3, and all three losses came to JSU. The Gamecocks won a two-match series against the Redhawks to start the season 3-0 and 3-1. In the OVC's preseason poll, SEMO was picked to win the league championship.
On Friday, volleyball fans will be treated to a third meeting between the OVC's two most dominant teams. JSU's only loss this year came to Morehead State, and Morehead State's only loss came to JSU.
Morehead State won the tiebreaker for the top seed and tournament host. The Eagles didn't have to play a semifinal match in the four-team tournament because fourth-seeded Southern Illinois-Edwardsville was forced to bow out because of COVID-19 protocols.
Against SEMO, JSU got a dominant performance from OVC co-player of the year Lena Kindermann. She had a match-high 18 kills and a hitting percentage of .538. In the regular-season finale, which was a loss against Morehead State, Kindermann had seven kills and a .069 hitting percentage.
On Thursday, she set the tone early as she had three kills as JSU built a 6-3 lead and never trailed after that in the first set.
In the second set, JSU led by as much as four points before SEMO rallied and earned a 24-24 tie. JSU's Courtney Glotzbach's kill made it 25-24, and then an attack error by SEMO gave the Gamecocks the set.
In the third set, it was Kindermann again leading the way. JSU built an 8-4 lead as Kindermann put away six kills.
Midway through the set SEMO cut the JSU advantage to 15-14, but Kindermann produced three straight kills on three straight passes from Lexie Libs, the OVC's setter of the year.
From there, the Gamecocks cruised, and Sadie Brown's kill ended the third set and the match.
Four to know
—Libs produced 41 assists, a pair of service aces and 11 digs. She also had two blocks and three kills.
—Kaylie Milton had 10 kills and 10 digs. That's her fourth double-double of the year.
—Erin Carmichael paced the defense as usual with 16 digs. Kylee Quigley had seven, and Tahya Pozorski added six.
—Brown had six kills and five blocks, while Glotzbach added six kills and a pair of blocks. Katie Montgomery had five kills and three digs.