BEAR TRUTH: UCA takes advantage of turnovers, missed opportunities, dashes JSU playoff hopes

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s 2021 playoff chances died amid a fourth-quarter downpour of rain and a hail of turnovers, missed opportunities and one crucial mistake Saturday.
Two crucial first-half interceptions and two fourth-down fails doomed the Gamecocks in their 38-14 loss to Central Arkansas in an AQ7 conference counter on Burgess-Snow Field.
Needing to win out in its final four regular-season games to have a realistic chance to make the FCS playoffs, JSU fell to 3-5 (1-2 AQ7).
Central Arkansas (4-4, 3-2) kept hope alive.
The Gamecocks stayed within striking distance until midway through the fourth quarter, when Stevaunte Tullis drew a conduct call after UCA quarterback Breylin Smith threw incomplete on third down from JSU’s 6-yard line.
Running back Darius Hale’s 3-yard touchdown run on the next play put UCA up 31-14 with 6:17 to play.
Tullis’ conduct call was the final blow on a day when JSU committed three curical turnovers and came up short on two fourth-down plays in UCA territory.
The Gamecocks' last-gasp drive ended when UCA's Christian Cain picked off a Zerrick Cooper pass and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown with 4:18 left ... the Bears' second defensive touchdown of the day.
Here are three things we learned:
1. Protection problems
As it was last week at Sam Houston State, JSU had pass-protection issues Saturday. Central Arkansas came away with two sacks and three hurries.
Most notably, pressure played a role on linebacker Trenton Brown’s gifted 51-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Cooper was pressured to float up in the pocket then tackled from behind just as he cocked to throw. The ball popped up in the air and landed in Brown’s hands.
That happened as JSU was trying to mount a late-half drive to tie the game.
JSU got the ball back with 1:08 left and tired again, only to see Cooper sacked on second down with seven seconds left. The sack came on the next play after center Zack Cangelosi limped off of the field.
That wasn’t the only injury JSU’s offensive line sustained Saturday. All-American Tylan Grable limped off in the first quarter and didn’t return.
Cooper’s other interception came indirectly because of protection problems.
Opponents have learned to sit on JSU’s quick-slant passes, made necessary because Cooper needs a quick outlet. Sam Houston State’s Zyon McCollum returned a Cooper quick-slant pass for a touchdown last week.
UCA safety Cameron Godfrey caught the rebound on a quick-slant pass through Ahmad Edwards’ hands and returned to JSU’s 12-yard line. That set up Breylin Smith’s 1-yard touchdown sneak to put UCA up 14-0 in the first quarter.
2. Mounting injuries (again)
Besides the injuries to Grable and Cangelosi, JSU went without linebacker Marshall Clark on Saturday.
Cornerback George Steele (concussion) didn’t play against UCA, and safety Nicario Harper played with a biceps injury. Harper battled a high ankle sprain in the first half of the season.
It seems JSU can’t escape injuries this season. They had a bunch in the season’s first half but were “closer” to health after an open date two weeks ago, Grass said.
JSU has also been without Pat Jackson, one of its top three running backs from last season, for weeks with an ankle injury.
The Gamecocks lost starting safety Jeremiah Harris (elbow), whom Grass called “the quarterback of the defense,” for the season in the UAB game.
A preseason automobile accident sidelined wide receiver Dave Russell III (leg), and a surgical (ankle) injury sidelined wide receiver Michael Pettway for the season.
Need some good injury news? Running back Uriah West, who suffered a surgical shoulder injury in JSU’s second-round playoff loss to Delaware in May, is four games into his slow-walk return and looks healthy.
Quarterback Zion Webb, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Delaware game after leading the Gamecocks to an Ohio Valley Conference title and No. 7 final ranking last season, suited up and warmed up Saturday but didn’t play.
3. Fourth-down fails
Trailing Saturday and needing to win out in the final four regular-season games, JSU said fourth down, shmourth down Saturday.
Trailing 14-0 with a chance to kick a 43-yard field goal into the wind in the second quarter, Cooper threw short on a swing pass to running back Josh Samuel, who got his hands on the ball just above the turf but couldn’t haul it in.
JSU went for it on fourth and goal from the 3 with 10:30 left in the third quarter with a much better result. Samuel took a handoff left and ran into the end zone untouched. Karajic's PAT brought JSU within 21-14.
Samuel had a 48-yard run to start that 10-play, 75-yard drive.
JSU went for it on fourth and one from UCA’s 25 later in the third quarter, and the Bears blew up the left side of JSU’s line and stopped West for a 3-yard loss.
UCA drove from there for Hayden Ray’s 22-yard field goal to extend the Bears’ lead to 24-14 with 13:45 left in the fourth quarter.