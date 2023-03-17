 Skip to main content
BASH BROTHERS: JSU overwhelms Queens with its biggest hitting night in seven years

JSU-Queens baseball-bc12.jpg

Jacksonville State's Diego Gines is all smiles after a hit against Queens in the ASUN opener at Rudy Abbott Field.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State kept the batboy busy Friday night.

On a frigid wet night that kept folks away from the ballpark, the Gamecocks' bats boiled over. JSU ripped 24 hits in a 14-1 home win over Queens, and that's the team's most hits since it had 31 at Belmont in 2016.

JSU-Queens baseball-bc18.jpg

Jacksonville State's T.J. Reeves scores against Queens in the ASUN opener at Rudy Abbott Field.

