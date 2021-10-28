Back from injury, JSU tailback looks ready to boost run game

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s running game needs a boost. Uriah West broke runs in the Gamecocks’ loss at Sam Houston State on Saturday.
West sure looked all the way back from the torn labrum he suffered in the spring, and his coach has an idea about that.
“He’s just doing some really good things for our football team,” JSU coach John Grass said. “Uriah is playing winning football for us. He is making people miss in space and running the ball really hard.
“Probably, as a coach, I need to get him the ball a little bit more.”
West, seeing his third outing since returning to action against Kennesaw State on Oct. 2, rushed for a team-high 69 yards in JSU’s 42-7 loss to top-ranked Sam Houston on Saturday. He broke runs of 22 and 15 yards, the longest runs JSU had from scrimmage.
He looked more like the guy who tag-teamed with Josh Samuel in the 2020-21, fall/spring season. The two combined for 1,460 of the 1,831 rushing yards and 16 of the 19 touchdowns JSU got from the regular tailback rotation.
West rushed for 687 yards and eight touchdowns, his last coming in JSU’s second-round playoff loss to Delaware in May.
He also suffered his shoulder injury against Delaware. The injury limited him to four carries that day and a severely shortened offseason of surgery and rehab between May and the season-opening loss to UAB in August.
One of the consequences of the COVID-forced spring conference season was the short offseason. West didn’t have time to get back. He missed JSU’s first four games and played in spots for the next three.
He got six carries in JSU’s victory over Stephen F. Austin and seven at Sam Houston State. He’s averaging a team-best 8.8 yards per carry, more than three yards better than Samuel’s 5.1 average for 69 carries.
West gives the look of a healthy runner.
“I feel very good about where I am right now,” he said. “I’ve been working in the training room and the rehab. Everything I’ve been through has actually been a pretty good experience so far.
“I feel a hundred percent in both shoulders, and I’m just raring to go, really.”
Could that mean a much-needed boost for JSU’s running game?
The Gamecocks could sure use one.
They average 121.4 rushing yards a game and 4.1 a carry. The per-game average is good enough for 85th out of 123 FCS teams in rushing offense.
Teams that run the ball well tend to have the most success in the red zone, which has been a sore area for JSU. The Gamecocks rank 115th in red-zone offense, with just nine touchdowns and 11 total scores in 18 red-zone chances.
Only 21 FCS teams have fewer red-zone attempts.
A strong running game makes everything better, and JSU could use anything to boost its running game when it seems the Gamecocks must win their final four regular-season games to have a chance to make the playoffs.
Could West be an answer? Grass will push it only so much as West’s health allows, and West’s health sure looked restored at Sam Houston.
“I would say he looks like he’s closer back to full speed than what he was,” Grass said. “I know he feels better than what he did at the end of spring.”
West said he’s “very close.”
“I’m knocking off the rust,” he said. “It’s just good to be back out in that uniform instead of on the sideline. I just want to help the team any way I can.”