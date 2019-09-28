Postgame analysis of Jacksonville State's 52-33 OVC road loss to Austin Peay:
THREE THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
Just a bad day
If anything could go wrong for Jacksonville State in Saturday's 52-33 loss at Austin Peay, it did.
The star quarterback, Zerrick Cooper, got picked off three times. The receiving corps, one of the best in the country, dropped more than 100 yards worth of passes.
Star defensive back Marlon Bridges went down early with an injury. So did star tight end Trae Barry.
Jax State couldn't run the ball or stop the run. About the only player who had a good day was the punter, Jason Pierce.
What now?
It's still early in the Ohio Valley Conference schedule. This was the league's opening weekend, after all.
Even so, Jax State likely will need to win its remaining seven OVC games to take the league championship. In the past seven seasons, the conference champion had either one loss or none. Three teams tied at 6-2 for the OVC crown in 2011 — Tennessee Tech, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State.
Still, don't you think the rest of the league saw what happened Saturday in Clarksville, Tenn.? Wouldn't they be salivating at the thought of taking out five years of frustration on JSU?
No break
It probably seems like the Gamecocks really could use an open date about now, but they aren't getting a break soon.
They have six more games in six weeks before getting a bye Nov. 11. JSU will host Tennessee State, visit Eastern Illinois, host Southeast Missouri and Murray State before visiting Tennessee-Martin and Tennessee Tech.
After a week off, the Gamecocks will host Eastern Kentucky to complete the regular season.
MINI GRADES
Rushing offense — D-: It hurt Jax State immensely that it couldn't run the ball. The two longest rushes came on scrambles from quarterbacks: 12 yards by Zion Webb and 10 by Cooper. Austin Peay's defense allows an OVC-leading 69 rushing yards a game. JSU managed 62.
Rushing defense — D: Wherever Kente Williams is right now, he's probably adding to his rushing total. He had 173 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns. He also had a 55-yarder.
Passing offense — C-: Cooper had an up-and-down game that was still pretty good on most days, as he completed 27 of 50 for 301 yards and three touchdowns, but the Govs turned his three interceptions (all in the first half) into 17 points.
Passing defense — D: JSU made Austin Peay's Javaughn Craig look like a much better passer than he is. He entered Saturday ranked 10th in the league in passing efficiency, but against JSU, he completed 15 of 21 for 220 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Special teams — B: Pierce was solid, and Bryant Wallace did a credible job. The Gamecocks fumbled away an Austin Peay kickoff, but the Govs couldn't turn that into points.
Coaching — C: Either Austin Peay is a whole lot better than we thought or JSU's staff didn't have its team ready. We have to point out that head coach John Grass did warn us Monday that Austin Peay was starting to flex its muscles after several good recruiting classes and having the luxury of playing all those guys a lot of snaps the last three years.
Overall — D: Last year, JSU lost at Southeast Missouri 37-14 and that turned out to be just a blip. Just one loss as the Gamecocks won the league title outright. That defeat wasn't nearly as bad as it seemed at the time. Still, even though we'll have to wait a bit to judge this one accurately, this loss seems a lot worse. It's the fifth road loss in six games, and Austin Peay dominated this one hands down. Early in the third quarter, they were already up 45-7.