Austin Peay 13, JSU 10: JSU falls in a rush of penalties and turnovers

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State gave up its No. 7 ranking in Football Championship Subdivision in a flurry of penalties and turnovers Sunday.
Now, the Gamecocks must go on the road in hopes of salvaging an Ohio Valley Conference title and an automatic playoff berth in a reduced, 16-team FCS playoff field.
Six turnovers, including four Zion Webb interceptions and his late-game fumble, and 126 yards on 18 penalties doomed JSU in its 13-10 loss to unranked Austin Peay on Burgess-Snow Field.
The Gamecocks (7-2, 4-1 OVC) saw their seven-game winning streak snapped ahead of a two-game road swing through Eastern Illinois and OVC-leading Murray State.
There was plenty of blame to go around. Alen Karajic missed a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter.
Most of it rested with Webb and a defense that played well enough to win, but gave up what proved to be the deciding points on a penalty-sustained drive in the second quarter.
Austin Peay improved 3-5, 3-2 headed into its home game with Murray State on April 3.
"It was not a great day for the Gamecocks," JSU coach John Grass said. "
Here are three things we learned:
1. Penalty-palooza
Remember that no-good-awful-facepalm first quarter JSU had at Tennessee-Martin? The Gamecocks turned it into a game against Austin Peay, nearly matching their 129 penalty yards from two weeks ago.
JSU trailed 13-7 at halftime after committing 12 of the game’s 19 penalties to that point. The 86 penalty yards JSU ran up in the first half alone would mark the Gamecocks’ second-highest game total this season.
JSU had three third-down offsides penalties and a personal foul to help sustain Austin Peay’s 20-play, 75-yard drive for Ahmaad Tanner’s 1-yard touchdown run, which made it 13-7 at 5:36 of the second quarter. The offsides penalties came on third down and 9 from Austin Peay’s 13, third and four from the Govs’ 18 and third and one from JSU’s 38.
"We were having problems with the center bobbing his head, things like that," Grass said. "We adjusted to that in the second half."
The personal foul, on JSU’s Marshall Clark, came after JSU’s Jamias Presley stopped Austin Peay receiver C.J. Evans at the 2 on third and goal from the 14. The Governors likely would’ve had to settle for a short field goal, but the automatic first down kept the drive alive for Tanner’s touchdown.
It was Clark’s second big penalty of the half. He also drew a conduct call in the first quarter. Grass said the early penalty arose when Clark, under an Austin Peay player after the play, threw the player's leg off of him.
"It's not like he shoved him in the face after the play," Grass said.
Still, JSU had plenty of not-so-borderline bad penalties.
"I don't think I've ever played in a game where we had more personal fouls," Grass said. "We're going to play on the edge, but not six or seven personal fouls. I just did not see that.
"We're going to have to look at the tape on that and see what's happening."
Austin Peay's first touchdown drive, a 65-yard march ending in Dreylan Ellis' 38-yard touchdown pass to DeAngelo Wilson to bring the Governors within 7-6 at 11:19 of the first quarter, saw JSU give up 30 yards on defensive holding, offsides and conduct.
Austin Peay gained seven of its 21 first downs by penalties.
"We could've been more disciplined as a defense," safety Nicario Harper said. "We could've held our composure, ...
"I feel like we beat ourselves this game, personally. I'm sure the whole team feels like that."
2. Ample turnovers
JSU also committed four of the first half’s five turnovers.
JSU’s four first-half turnovers included running back Pat Jackson’s third fumble of the spring and interceptions on three Webb heaves against the wind, while scrambling. Two interceptions came on passes to Barry … one into double coverage, and the second was an overthrow to a 6-foot-7 tight end.
JSU lineman Zack Cangelosi recovered Webb’s first-quarter fumble at JSU’s 40.
Webb's two fourth-quarter turnovers clinched it. He threw a pass directly at Austin Peay safety Kam Ruffin, with no JSU receiver in the area. After the Gamecocks held the Governors to a missed field goal, he was sacked and fumbled.
Austin Peay ran out the clock from there.
Webb completed nine of 26 passes for 111 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions.
"I don't know that we helped him a lot, when it comes to protection," Grass said. "That's something that you've got to go back and get better at is protection.
"Everybody in the stands will talk about the quarterback throwing it up for grabs, things like that, but when you've got people in your face, it's hard to throw the football."
3. Picking up the pieces
JSU had moments where Sunday's game resembled the rest of their 2020-21 season. Josh Samuel's 48-yard catch and run set up his 3-yard touchdown run on the game's first drive.
"We got a great start," said Samuel, who rushed for a team-high 89 yards and added 63 yards on two pass receptions. "Our goal is to keep on going, keep our foot on the gas."
Karajic hit a 36-yard field goal to bring JSU within 13-10 at 4:46 of the third quarter.
Continuing a season-long trend, JSU's defense continued to stand with its back to the goal line. Austin Peay started three possessions in JSU territory, all from the 26 or closer to JSU's goal line, and didn't score on any of them.
Harper's interception ended a threat, After Austin Peay recovered Jackson's fumble at JSU's 26 in the first quarter.
"We came back out on the field with a mindset of stop them and give our offense back the ball," Harper said. "It was a third-down play, just a regular play, tipped ball, and I was just doing my job."
Cole Deeds missed a 33-yard field goal after Webb's last interception spotted the Governors at JSU's 18.
Austin Peay took over on JSU's 24 after Webb's last fumble and ran out the game's final 2:17, but the trend for JSU's defense stands two touchdowns allowed out of at 15 possessions started in Gamecock territory. Five possessions ended in field goals, four in missed or blocked field goals and three in fumbles or interceptions.
"We played championship defense, if you take out the penalties," Grass said.
Those were the positives. The overall injury to JSU's season remains.
Just when JSU had seemingly regained its pre-2019 look, the Gamecocks reverted Sunday. They have to regain momentum and prevent a once-promising season from feeling like 2019, when they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
JSU can still win the OVC, but that game at Murray State (5-0, 5-0) on April 11 could become a game to determine which team makes the playoffs. The Racers beat EIU 41-27 on Sunday.