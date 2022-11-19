 Skip to main content
ASUNset: JSU downs UCA, celebrates like conference champion

Jacksonville State's Yessman Green blocks a punt out of the end zone for a safety during JSU's ASUN Conference game at Central Arkansas on Saturday.

CONWAY, Ark. — Jacksonville State left the Ohio Valley Conference as an uncelebrated league champion, and the Gamecocks will leave the ASUN as unofficial champions.

JSU recovered four fumbles and blocked a punt out of the end zone while building a 16-point halftime lead and downed Central Arkansas 40-17 in Estes Stadium on Saturday, finishing undefeated in ASUN play.

