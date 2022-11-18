 Skip to main content
ASUN's best? JSU hopes to once again celebrate alone

The last time Jacksonville State won a conference title in football, then-head coach John Grass got the traditional Gatorade bath, but no Ohio Valley Conference officials were present for the trophy presentation. JSU exited the OVC with its ninth and final league title in the spring of 2021. JSU plays at Central Arkansas on Saturday with the chance to finish with the ASUN's best record, but JSU, transitioning to FBS, cannot win that league's title. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Rich Rodriguez defers to his players when asked how much the chance to win an unofficial conference title motivates his first Jacksonville State team. Then comes the grin.

It’s the grin that says the veteran coach is about to go politically incorrect.

Quarterback Zion Webb (10) celebrates JSU's homecoming victory over preseason ASUN favorite Kennesaw State earlier this season. JSU (8-2, 4-0 ASUN) was picked fourth in the league. Photo by Bill Wilson

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.