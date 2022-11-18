ASUN's best? JSU hopes to once again celebrate alone

JACKSONVILLE — Rich Rodriguez defers to his players when asked how much the chance to win an unofficial conference title motivates his first Jacksonville State team. Then comes the grin.
It’s the grin that says the veteran coach is about to go politically incorrect.
“We were picked fourth out of six,” Rodriguez said. “We weren’t even picked in the top half. We made the top half possible.”
JSU (8-2, 4-0 ASUN) goes to Central Arkansas (5-5, 3-1) for Saturday’s 4 p.m. season finale with the chance to finish with the ASUN’s best conference record outright.
The Gamecocks clinched a share with their victory over Eastern Kentucky last week, but a loss at Central Arkansas would mean the Bears would have the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Transitioning from FCS to FBS, JSU is ineligible to win the conference title or participate in the FCS playoffs. The playoffs part of that was known before the season. The ASUN reversed course on JSU’s eligibility to win the conference, or issued a “clarification” in August.
That JSU would still win a conference title was the Gamecocks’ bullet point of preseason media day. It was their raison d'être for 2022.
“It’s great that we have the ability to play for a conference championship, that we’re in a conference,” Rodriguez said July 22, at ASUN media day. “When you’re in a conference, I’ve always felt that’s your first goal every year is to win your conference.”
The ASUN announced its clarification Aug. 31.
"Jacksonville State is competing in the 2022 ASUN football conference, and its league games will all be counted in the ASUN standings,” the league announced via social media. “Prior to the start of the season, JSU began its transition process from FCS to FBS level play and is ineligible to participate in the FCS playoffs and is ineligible to earn the ASUN Conference championship."
Brian Morgan, the ASUN's associate commissioner for communications, called that statement a "clarification” of the league's policy.
"We should've done a better job from the start clarifying this," he said.
As the ASUN tugged at the rug under JSU’s feet, JSU tugged back. Athletics director Greg Seitz promised the school would celebrate, should the Gamecocks finish with the league’s best record. What might that celebration look like?
No mention of cigars, which is how JSU celebrated its victory over preseason ASUN favorite Kennesaw State. However, Rodriguez hinted at bling and things.
“For us, we’re going to proclaim a championship,”Rodriguez said. “We’ll probably get rings, T-shirts and all of the other stuff that comes with it.”
JSU has grown used to outcelebrating its conferences when winning conference championships. The Gamecocks clinched the last of their nine Ohio Valley Conference championships at Murray State in the spring of 2021 and hoisted a trophy, but no league official was present.
JSU had announced intentions to leave the OVC for the ASUN on Jan. 29 of 2021 and officially joined the league July 1.
On Nov. 5, 2021, JSU announced intentions to move up to FBS and join Conference USA for the 2023 season. CUSA came looking for members after mass defections.
JSU hired Rodriguez on Nov. 29, and the program has worked through a 12-month remake, with 50 new players arriving between spring practice and fall camp. With the FCS playoffs not an option, Rodriguez could dangle only a conference-title carrot.
He’s still dangling it.
“I don’t know what the ASUN’s thoughts are,” he said. “Our thoughts are, we can win the conference outright, finish undefeated in the league, and that’s a big deal.”
Ironically, an unofficial ASUN title would mean that JSU’s and Rodriguez’s paths intersect at 10. JSU has won or shared nine conference titles in the program’s Division I era, all in the OVC. Rodriguez has nine conference or division titles to his credit, going back to his days at Glenville State.
As for what it would mean to JSU’s players, potential motivation is twofold. None of JSU’s offensive players made the preseason All-SUN team, but quarterback Zion Webb has twice earned ASUN offensive player of the week this season.
“Whether they recognize us or not, we knew coming into this season, with the talent that we had and the seniors we had that we really had a chance,” tight end Sean Brown said. “Coach Rod has been saying all year, whether they think we’re not, if we win out, we’re going to be conference champions.
“That really does give us extra motivation, because in the past year before, when I was here, I don’t think we had that kind of motivation.”
Brown transferred from Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.
Cornerback Yul Gowdy started at JSU in 2017 and has been part of three conference titles. He said motivation runs deeper than conference titles.
“At the beginning of the season, we all were like, ‘Dang, we can’t go to the playoffs,’” he said. “Now, Coach Rod is like, you’re supposed to play every game like it’s your last.”