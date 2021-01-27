ASUN sets 'major announcement' for Friday, is expected to say JSU is joining the league

The Atlantic Sun Conference has scheduled what it calls a "major announcement" for Friday at 10 a.m.
According to two sources within Jacksonville State University, the ASUN is expected to announce that JSU is joining its league.
The JSU board of trustees voted Tuesday morning to allow JSU President Don Killingsworth to explore a new league for the Gamecocks' 17 sports teams.
JSU has been part of the Ohio Valley Conference since 2003, having won 78 league championships across its various sports. Before that, the Gamecocks played in the Atlantic Sun Conference from 1995-2003.
"We are in discussions for conference opportunities, and the resolution passed by the board allows us to get more in depth in those discussions," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said Tuesday night. "We will make the best decision for Jacksonville State University."
The proposed ASUN alignment would include 12 schools, which is large enough that the NCAA allows divisional play. A natural break would be JSU in the same division with North Alabama, Kennesaw (Ga.) State, Central Arkansas, Lipscomb (Tenn.) and Bellarmine (Ky.). The other division would include the four Florida schools (North Florida, Jacksonville, Stetson, Florida Gulf Coast) and Liberty and Eastern Kentucky.
According to JSU’s athletics committee, the amount of travel required as part of the OVC has put a strain on the school’s athletes.
The OVC includes five schools from Tennessee, three from Kentucky, two from Illinois, one from Missouri and one from Jacksonville State. The closest OVC schools to JSU are Nashville-based Belmont and Tennessee State, which are about 225 miles away.
The one-way trips to all 11 of the other OVC schools adds up to 3,912 miles. On a bus that travels about 50 miles per hour, it would take about 78 hours to cover all of that ground.
In divisional play, JSU would travel to its division opponents, and the one-way trips to all five adds up to 1,328 miles, which totals about 26.5 hours on a bus.
Jacksonville State originally joined the ASUN in 1995 after moving up from Division II, where the Gamecocks were part of the Gulf South Conference. They left the ASUN for the OVC because the ASUN didn't have football at the time. JSU's football team had to play in the Southland Conference, while the rest of the teams played for ASUN championships.