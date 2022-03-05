ASUN semifinals: Ex-Sacred Heart star boots JSU out of league tournament

JACKSONVILLE — An Anniston guy returned to Calhoun County to haunt Jacksonville State.
Playing in the ASUN tournament semifinals, former Sacred Heart all-state star Kevion Nolan put his Jacksonville University men's basketball team ahead with a pair of free throws and then threw down a 3-point dagger to nail down the victory.
Jacksonville beat Jacksonville State 54-51 to advance to the ASUN tournament finals, but JSU's shot at an NCAA tournament isn't finished.
Bellarmine upset Liberty in the other ASUN semifinal, and because Bellarmine is in transition to NCAA Division I, they are ineligible for the conference's automatic bid. If Bellarmine wins Tuesday's final, then the regular-season champion (Jacksonville State) will receive the league's NCAA tournament bid.
If Jacksonville wins the ASUN tournament and the league's NCAA berth, then Jacksonville State still
But on Tuesday, the Gamecocks, looking for their first NCAA berth since 2017, couldn't beat the guy who grew up down the road. Nolan finished with 19 points, including 10 points in the final 6:12.
JSU led 44-41 but JU's Mike Marsh sank a pair of foul shots with 3:40 to go. Then with 1:49 to go, Nolan drew a foul in the corner, which JSU coach Ray Harper heavily disputed. Replays appeared to show Nolan wasn't touched by a JSU defender, but the foul stood and so did Nolan at the foul line.
He made both shots to inch JU ahead 45-44. The Dolphins' Jordan Davis then made a steal and got the ball to Nolan, who buried a 3-pointer with 1:23 to go.
That put the Dolphins up 48-44, and on a night like this when defense reigned, that meant an uphill climb for the Gamecocks.
A Jalen Gibbs jumper with 20 seconds left and a JU turnover and a Kayne Henry dunk with nine seconds to play cut the Dolphins' lead to 52-51, but the Gamecocks couldn't get any closer.