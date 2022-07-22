ASUN Media Day notebook: Webb reunites with Swain at JSU

ATLANTA — A scan of Jacksonville State’s latest football roster during Friday’s ASUN Media Day activities reveals lots of comings and goings under first-year head coach Rich Rodriguez, including high-profile movers.
Former Oxford five-star offensive lineman Clay Webb transferred in from Georgia, a move that thrills JSU defensive end and former Oxford teammate Jaylen Swain.
Swain, a coaches’ preseason All-ASUN pick, has credited his day-in, day-out clashes with Webb in Oxford practices with helping him develop into a Division I player.
“Knowing the type of player that Clay is, he can make the team a lot better,” Swain said. “Me having to go up against him in practice again is going to be very tough on me and the defensive line to make us better.
“Adding him to the team was a great add.”
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Webb lists as a redshirt sophomore.
Another notable late transfer is former Etowah/Duke running back Trent Davis.
Players who have transferred out since spring include running back Josh Samuel, one of JSU’s top rushers the past three seasons. He transferred to new ASUN member Austin Peay.
Also gone are defensive backs George Steele and Malik Feaster and 2022 backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell, who transferred to Gardner-Webb.
Roster movement is typical in a coaching-change year, and the transfer-portal era adds a waiver-wire feel to it.
“Now, every staff is getting a lot of roster change,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t necessarily think that’s great for our game, and I don’t think that’s great for our fans. They like to see guys grow from a freshman to a sophomore, junior, senior in your program.
“As I told our coaches, the goal posts have moved, and we’ve got to move with it.”
Among selections to the preseason All-ASUN team was Austin Peay junior defensive back Shamari Simmons.
If the name sounds familiar, it should. He starred on Clay Central’s 2018 state championship team. He was all-state and state championship game MVP.
He caught six passes for 102 yards, including a 17-yarder on fourth-and-10 from the Vigor 18-yard line to set up Quentin Knight’s winning touchdown. The Vols won 43-42 in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez said he thinks of former assistant coach Calvin Magee “every day.”
Magee died May 20 after suffering a heart attack. He joined Rodriguez’s program at JSU this past December as offensive coordinator.
He was an assistant coach under Rodriguez at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. He also was tight ends coach at Ole Miss in 2019 when Rodriguez was offensive coordinator for the Rebels.
Rodriguez has hired another of his longtime assistant coaches to replace him: Rod Smith, who played for Rodriguez at Glenville State and was an assistant under him at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. Smith was offensive coordinator at Illinois during 2018-20 before the staff was let go and was working as an analyst at Penn State before Rodriguez called.
“I was blessed that he was available,” Rodriguez said. “Ironically, his wife and Coach Magee’s wife were very close friends. We were all close friends.
“Coach Smith played for me. Next to Coach Magee, he’s probably the guy who’s had the most experience with me during my career. I’m very fortunate that he said he’d love to come down here. He’s an easy fit. He’s a great guy. Outstanding football coach.
“I know Calvin would approve 100 percent.”