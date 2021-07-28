ASUN media day: Gamecocks now swimming in deeper football waters

One clear new reality looms over Jacksonville State football’s one year in the ASUN/WAC AQ7, and it shows in the preseason picks.
A program accustomed to being picked first on the Ohio Valley Conference is picked third in a new cooperative that features the defending FCS champion and other playoff regulars.
“I think you can put it up there with the Missouri Valley and CAA (Colonial Athletic Association,” JSU coach John Grass said during Wednesday’s inaugural ASUN football media day Zoom conference. “That’s the measuring stick, and we all know that.”
JSU has moved into a new neighborhood for athletics. The first football season looms, and the Gamecocks stand picked behind reigning FCS national champion Sam Houston State and Central Arkansas.
The new neighborhood is new to football.
It’s also a renters’ neighborhood. The ASUN-WAC cooperative, a stopgap designed to make all teams involved eligible for an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, lasts one season. The WAC four could go their own way after 2021.
Kennesaw State, another FCS playoff regular, and North Alabama come online in 2022, after playing out their Big South obligations.
And about the automatic qualifier: if looks likely to happen, but it hasn’t been finalized.
“The NCAA has assured us that our application was filed in a timely and accurate manner,” ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said. “We are in the pool of conferences that are eligible for an AQ.
“Right now, no AQs for this fall have been awarded.”
The football committee will consider the pool of eligible conferences Monday and forward its recommendations to the oversight committee.
“I’ve been on that committee for football,” Gumbart said. “It’s basically a glance and a thumbs up, so we expect that to pass without any issue.”
Assuming the ASUN has an automatic bid, it’s good until 2024. NCAA rules stipulate a two-year waiver period, meaning the ASUN would be AQ-eligible in 2022 and 2023, at least.
“We don’t need that sixth institution, at the outside, until the ’24 fall season,” Gumbart said. “I’m confident that we will not use those two years of the waiver.”
Meanwhile, Gumbert and his team keep recruiting new renters to fill the units in their new development.
Those that have moved in or are scheduled to next year offer spice to JSU’s new life. Kennesaw State, situated just short of two hours away from JSU’s campus, will give the Gamecocks a conference rival nearer than any they had in the OVC.
The two also have a recent history of playing, having met in the 2017 playoffs. They played a five-overtime thriller during the 2018 regular season.
“They’re an unbelievable program, and we had actually worked on some scheduling opportunities with them before all of this came to fruition,” KSU coach Brian Bohannon said. “That’s definitely going to be something that’s positive for both institutions and the conference.”
North Alabama also comes online in 2022, giving JSU an in-state conference rival. The two have played 48 times, dating back to their Division II years.
“It’s huge,” UNA coach Chris Willis said. “Right now, we’re on a four-year deal with them. I think this is year three of the four years. When we signed that, the excitement you could see within the community.”
The new neighborhood also brings competitive neighbors not shy about looking into other backyards. Central Arkansas, which plucked Tremon Smith out of Saks and sent him on his way to an NFL career, eyes expanding its recruiting base to the southeast.
“We have a great track record, footprint, in the Houston area, DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) area in Texas and, obviously East Texas,” Central coach Nathan Brown said. “That’s always been good to us, and it’s going to continue to be good to us.
“But yes, you look at a Tre Smith and taking him from that area. … That has to got to be something that has to be a priority to us, because that’s where we’re going to be playing more games.”
Most immediately, the new neighborhood means a competitive upgrade.
JSU won or shared nine OVC titles during its 18-year run in the conference. The Gamecocks grew accustomed to national playoff seeds between 2014 and this past spring and finished as FCS runner-up in 2015.
Whether the OVC would get more than its champion in the playoffs was a yearly question, however. The new league will likely start the season with multiple ranked teams and could end with three or four playoff teams.
That means JSU has a better chance to get into the playoffs without winning its conference. It also means a more challenging road to the playoffs.
“We look forward to having new challenges,” JSU quarterback Zerrick Cooper said. “That’s really going to put the icing on the cake of where this Jackonville State football team (stands), not only Jacksonville but FCS in general.
“Just having new challenges is only going to make us better at the end of the day, so we’re going to attack them. We’re going to prepare for them like any other game we play.”