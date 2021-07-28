ASUN media day: Commissioner addresses expansion, future of league, tour of cities

Four weeks after Jacksonville State's official start date in the ASUN Conference, the league held its first football media days event today.
The conference commissioner, Ted Gumbart, went first. A former sports information director at Stetson, Gumbart knows the value of time in front of reporters, and even though he had 20 minutes on the schedule to speak, he went over by about five minutes.
He dropped plenty of nuggets that would be of interest to JSU followers, and here are the top five:
1. ASUN expansion
The ASUN has only five FCS football-playing members for now, but 12 schools total: Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida and Stetson.
Liberty's football team participates in the FBS, and Jacksonville is in Division III for football. Kennesaw State and North Alabama are part of the Big South for 2021 but will transition to the ASUN football league in 2022.
How large could the ASUN become? Gumbart says 18 schools aren't out of the picture.
He said he could see eight FCS football schools along with 10 schools that don't sponsor FCS football.
For non-football sports, the league could split into two separate divisions and apply for two automatic qualifying spots to NCAA championships.
"We expect to be a conference that continues to look ahead," Gumbart said.
2. Football expansion
The ASUN/WAC AQ7 is a one-year deal for this fall. What about 2022?
The NCAA minimum is six teams to be eligible for an automatic qualifying spot in the FCS playoffs, and the ASUN will have five, for now: JSU, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Kennesaw State and North Alabama.
"Because we are eligible for an AQ this year, the NCAA rules stipulate that you will retain that bid for a two-year waiver period if you drop to five," Gumbart said. "So, we will be AQ eligible as it stands for 2022 and '23. So, to maintain our status, we don't need that sixth institution at the outside until the 2024 fall season."
Then, hinting at what will come for the league, he added: "I'm confident we will not use those two years of the waiver."
3. Automatic qualifier spot
Gumbart said the application for an automatic qualifier spot in the FCS football playoffs has been filed for the ASUN/WAC AQ7, which is the one-year collaboration between the two conferences.
It includes JSU, EKU and Central Arkansas from the ASUN and Abilene Christian, Lamar University, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin from the WAC.
"The NCAA has assured us that our application was filed in a timely and accurate manner. We are in the pool of conferences that are eligible for an AQ," Gumbart said. "Right now, no AQs for this fall have been awarded. There is a pool of conferences that are eligible, and they will be considered by the committee on Monday."
Gumbart added, "There's no reason to guess that any eligible conference, the ASUN/WAC Challenge, or any other conference is going to be excluded."
4. Gumbart's tour
Gumbart says he's going to go on a media market tour through the ASUN in August.
"We're probably going to go from North to South and hit every major media market in the ASUN footprint. We're going to have fan chat, have media chats or Zoom, and we're going to try to get with the local radio stations, the podcasts in the area," he said.
He added that it "should be a lot of fun," although offered no firm details how it will work.
"We're glad to be part of the pageantry, the fandom, the media coverage and all that comes with college football in the Southeast," Gumbart said.
5. Why the ASUN
The league used to be known as the Atlantic Sun Conference, but Gumbart and assistant commissioner Greg Mette say the league is strictly known as the ASUN Conference now.
Gumbart said it was a student-athlete suggestion.
"They said they always refer to it as the ASUN, so could we call it that," Gumbart said.
He added that for marketing purposes, the shorter name works well.