ASUN commissioner wishes JSU well as Gamecocks set to join C-USA

The Atlantic Sun Conference published a statement this afternoon from commissioner Ted Gumbart wishing Jacksonville State and Liberty well.
Both announced today they are leaving the ASUN and joining Conference USA, effective in the summer of 2023.
"Today, we have two of our ASUN members celebrating the announcement of their planned transition to Conference USA," Gumbart said in the statement. "We are proud to have Liberty University and Jacksonville State University as ASUN Conference members and we will wish them much success when they transition out of the ASUN at the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year.
"Liberty and Jacksonville State remain fully eligible for ASUN Championships, ASUN automatic bids, and all team and student-athlete honors while they remain members of the ASUN. Our primary BEAM is Students First. We celebrate and support all the student-athletes that play in the ASUN and look forward to great camaraderie and competition among all our teams over the coming 20 months.
"The ASUN has a very strong membership and our Presidents' Council supports the forward-looking actions outlined in our membership plan. We have received great interest from outstanding universities in our region about joining the ASUN. While we refrain from naming any potential future membership candidate, the ASUN will have multiple options to expand and continue its growth and achievement."