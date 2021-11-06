As Grass leaves JSU, the fans weigh in on the coach — and their reaction is mixed

JACKSONVILLE — It’s official — Jacksonville State University head football coach John Grass has stepped down, and fans weigh in.
After word came that JSU’s head coach would be resigning, effective immediately, some Gamecock football fans at Saturday's 40-25 win over Abilene Christian had mixed reactions to the news.
Seated just to the right of the Marching Southerners, Daniel Matchen, 28, from Birmingham who graduated from JSU in 2018, said he thinks the move is for the best of the team.
“My uncle was actually on the 1992 national championship team, so I would like to get back to that, because that's the Jacksonville State team that I know and love,” Matchen said. “I love my boys, but I want them to play to the best of their ability. Hopefully, this will be a good thing. Bringing in a new coach — hopefully, they'll be able to do that."
Asked if he thought the new coach would push them to the higher level they will need to play in the FBS, Matchen said, "Absolutely. I think they can handle it. We got big boys. We got smart boys. Good athletes."
Seated just above Matchen, with his family was 72-year-old Kenneth Bohannon, a Gamecocks fan from Southside. Bohannon said he was sad to see Grass leave.
"I thought he'd been doing a very good job. I hate to see him go," Bohannon said.
Asked if he thought bringing a new coach in would help them play to a higher level, he said "Well, if he's going to resign, I hope the new coach does push them on up there."
Around the corner standing right outside the concessions was Caleb Underwood from Hazel Green. Underwood said as a Marching Southerner alumnus, he worked quite a bit with Grass and was able to assess him on a more personal level.
“I got here in 2014, I was in the Southerners, so we did a lot of stuff with John Grass,” Underwood said. “I’ve always been around him. He’s a cool dude. I would say reserved but kind.”
However, Underwood said he believed the coach took the pressure of a lot of the team's problems on to himself.
“I think John Grass is a strong and respectable person. He’s done a lot for the program. But I feel like he got caught up in it and took it all on himself,” he said.
Underwood said he felt that a new coach would bring freshness and “new motivations to the players.”
Josh Hall, 27, of Celera, stood near the stadium’s main entrance with a group of fellow JSU fans. He said he once marched with the Southerns and was on the media crew for JSU.
“I’ve been here at JSU since 2013 with the Marching Southerners, been to so many football games with John Grass and it’s been great watching him coach the guys,” Hall said. “These last couple of years have been a struggle, but still rooting for him. He’s a great guy. I hate to see him leave but you gotta do what you got to do."
Hall said that while he didn’t want to see the team move to another conference, he understood that as the university grew, “that’s what you got to do.”
Andrew Panik, a 24-year-old alumnus of JSU from Birmingham, said that he thinks Grass is a good coach and had done a great job with the team.
“I was a student here for four years and I think he’s done a great job. I just hope whoever comes in is not just a good coach but a JSU fan,” Panik said.
John Williams, 27, of Henry County, Ga., said he has high hopes with the team moving to Conference USA and felt the decision to cut ties with Grass would be another new adventure for the team.
“To me, Grass was pretty fair — not bad, not good,” Williams said. “We had a very high .500 team like right above .500 for the season. As a fan, I was kind of happy with that. I mean we at least reached the postseason close to every year.
Williams added that it was interesting to watch Grass grow as a coach but that he could understand if the team wanted to move onward and upward.
“I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I think it’ll just be a new adventure,” Williams said.
JSU student Cari Harris, 25, of New Jersey was surprised when she heard the announcement and had this to say to Grass directly: “I would like to say, 'Congratulations on whatever your next adventure is and you’ll be dearly missed,'” Harris said.
Harris said that although the announcement came as a shock, she hoped whoever the university brings in to replace Grass, comes in well prepared.
“I think we’ll be good,” Harris said. “I think we’ll be OK as long as whoever the new coach is, he comes in with a game plan, a good, strong game plan.”