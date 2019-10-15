JACKSONVILLE — Mike Parris is a play-by-play guy. Maybe the consummate play-by-play guy. Ask him a meaning-of-it-all question, and he’ll answer with the brevity of a man who has much to describe before the snap of a football.
Yes, the longtime radio voice of Jacksonville State sports will call his 400th JSU football game Saturday.
Yes, the milestone will come a week after his 59th birthday, the day he called his 399th. What does it mean?
“That I’m getting old,” he said, batting down a small detail with a grin. “I’ve been doing this a long time.”
Parris never gets old to JSU fans. He’s spent 37 years becoming family to them. Like family, he’s there and shares so many memories, good and bad.
Parris hopes to share a good memory Saturday, when No. 16 JSU (5-2) plays Southeast Missouri State (3-3) for homecoming in JSU Stadium.
It’s more than just homecoming. It’s more than an Ohio Valley Conference game. In a season where playoff regular JSU has two losses against FCS competition, Saturday’s game carries playoff implications.
A loss puts the Gamecocks’ playoff hopes in peril. A win avenges JSU’s loss to SEMO in 2018, when the Redhawks ended JSU’s 36-game winning streak in OVC games.
Expect Parris to set the scene. Expect the length, width and depth of it, most of it coming off the top of what color analyst Ray Hammett calls Parris’ “photographic memory.”
If JSU wins, expect Parris to say it like JSU fans feel it. They hear his exclamation points.
“I won’t deny that I’m a homer,” Parris said.
Dec. 12, 1992, Braly Municipal Stadium, Florence. Sean Richardson’s 5-yard run puts JSU up 17-13 on Pittsburgh State at 11:13 of the third quarter of the NCAA-Division II national final.
Parris: “Broken bone, double wing, two-tight end set, ball to the hash on the far side. (Chuck) Robinson inside to Richardson. Touchdown! Sean Richardson just got it in there, and, for the first time ever, the Gamecocks have a lead in a championship game.”
JSU had lost in three previous tries to win a Division II national final. It was the Gamecocks’ last chance, before beginning a move up to Division I-AA, now known as Football Championship Subdivision.
JSU fans wanted it so badly that Parris could feel it. Their angst was his.
The Griffin, Ga., native started in 1983, calling a game that ended with then-JSU coach Jim Fuller seething on air at then-Chattanooga coach Bill Oliver, who had made unflattering pregame comments about JSU. The network’s delay system saved the day.
Parris learned alongside former long-time JSU voice Malcolm Street. The 1992 season was Parris’ 10th calling JSU sports.
He’d become family, and his family’s now-or-never moment had arrived. It was Parris’ moment to capture, like narrator John-Boy for The Waltons.
“The big one, for me, would be the 1992 championship game,” said Hammett, about to call his 219th game in two stints as Parris’ sidekick. The 1992 season was their first together.
“I played in the mid-'70s, so I was about 15 years removed, but we always talked about and had the goal of winning a national championship,” Hammett said. “I knew that team after team after team had that goal, but that team achieved that goal.
“It was almost just like pressure coming off of me, at the end, for his call to be like it was. It was a great play at the end.”
Hammett had coached 1992 title-game hero Eric King at Saks High School. The call “was just vintage Mike Parris in a big moment,” Hammett said.
Fourth-and-six from the JSU 22-yard line. King knocks down Pittsburgh State quarterback Ron Hutchins’ fourth-down pass for Shad Klinge in the end zone, giving JSU the ball and the chance to finish off a 17-13 victory for the 1992 NCAA-Division II national title.
Parris: “Fourth down six, 29 seconds. (Ray) Staten to the right. Klinge out there with him. Ball on the hash mark to the near side. They go on the quick count. Hutchins wants to throw. Down the middle. It’s knocked away, incomplete! Eric King got it! Eric King knocked it away, incomplete! The Gamecocks should win the national championship!”
JSU suffered lean years after the move to Division I. Beloved coach Bill Burgess, whose personality and success colored an era that included 1992, became a casualty, fired after a one-win 1996 season.
With JSU trying to measure up in the Southland Football League, one of Division I-AA’s toughest conferences, Mike Williams wrapped 1-10 seasons around a 7-4 finish and resigned after four games in 1999.
Jack Crowe’s 13-year stay saw JSU win Ohio Valley Conference titles its first two years in the league, making a football-oriented southern school a trendy pick to win a basketball league. OVC titles turned into first-round playoff exits, however, and picks led to too many disappointments.
JSU no longer struggled to compete in Division I’s lower subdivision, but the struggle for relevance was real, headed into the 2010 opener at Ole Miss. Gamecocks fans still wrung hands after seeing a capable 2009 team miss the postseason over NCAA academic-progress sanctions.
Quarterback Ryan Perrilloux, the former major recruit who fell into JSU’s lap after falling out at LSU, had played his last. Perceptions berthed the question: could JSU field a team as capable as the 2009 team, just eligible for postseason this time?
A preseason No. 17 ranking said, wait and see. One day in Oxford, Miss., made JSU fans feel like their team arrived in Division I.
Sept. 4, 2010, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss. Coty Blanchard flips a pass over his head while in the grasp of a tackler. Running back Calvin Middleton catches it and fights his way over the goal line for a two-point conversion. JSU beats Ole Miss 49-48 in double overtime.
Parris: “Shotgun, Blanchard, one-back set, rolls right, pressure coming, throws, Middleton’s got it! He scores! Jacksonville State has come in and done it! Look at them, on the other side! Oh my goodness! Blanchard just got rid of it. Middleton caught it at the 2 and got into the end zone, and the Ole Miss folks do not know what to do! They are stunned! And Jack Crowe, remember The Citadel. He lost at Arkansas. He just turned the tables right here, in overtime, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The Gamecocks have knocked off the Rebels of Ole Miss in double overtime, 49-48! Jacksonville State has come to Oxford. They have shocked the Rebels!”
Parris got the words out as Ed Lett, owner of JSU quarterbacking records and Parris’ then-color man, unleashed uncontrollable excitement in his ears. JSU had pulled an Appalachian State, stunning a top-subdivision, major-conference opponent. The college football shocker led ESPN’s coverage for the day, and Parris’ call provided the sound.
“It took forever to get the audio call to them from the press box,” Parris said. “When we got finished with everything and got out of there, Lisa, my wife, we’re riding back. I had no idea what was going on.
“We were listening to sports radio on the way back and just talking. The ESPN update comes on ESPN radio, and boom. There’s my voice. She looks at me and grins and says, ‘That’s pretty cool.’”
Unlike 1992, Parris had a cell phone. So did everyone who blew it up.
Nine years later, there’s no separating Parris’ voice from JSU sports, and not just football. He does basketball and baseball. A day after calling JSU’s first-ever game in the Division I NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis — a dream for him as much as for JSU leaders who pushed the Division I move — he called JSU softball at Choccolocco Park.
He’s done volleyball and soccer.
Walk through the JSU football fieldhouse, and the Gamecocks’ near-upset of then-sixth-ranked Auburn in 2015 plays on a loop on wall-mounted video screens. Even recovering from laryngitis — Parris jokes about moments of pubescent slippage that day — his voice makes it feel like a John-Boy Walton narration for the JSU fan.
“I love to hear him call some of the ones on the reel, out here in the lobby,” said sixth-year JSU head football coach John Grass, a JSU graduate. “The Auburn game, the Sam Houston game (2015 FCS semifinals), those clubs. …
“He’s a mainstay with our alumni, that try to stay in touch.”
“The Voice” has presence beyond what his nickname implies. The team, which plays while he works, sees him more than hears him.
“He’s a great man,” fifth-year senior offensive lineman Darius Anderson said. “Ever since I came here, he has an impact on the football team. Every time I see him, he’s nothing but smiling, nothing but joy to be around him.
“Hopefully, we get this win for his 400th game.”
Win or lose, No. 400 begs the question. Will there be a No. 500?
JSU plays 12-game regular seasons, and playoffs are the norm. At 13 games a season, it would take just short of eight seasons to call another 100 games.
“Lisa is near retirement, so there’s a light there, at the end of the tunnel,” Parris said. “I don’t know if it’s a freight train or an 19-wheeler or something coming.
“I don’t know. There are some things she and I would like to do, so we’ll see what happens.”
Parris acknowledged something approaching exhaustion at the end of the spring sports seasons. So much travel, and so many nights at work.
It’s a good think he loves the job.
“A very good friend of mine has told me since day one, since we met and became friends,” Parris said. “If I’m whining and complaining about travel or something, his line is always, ‘They pay you to go to ballgames. How bad can it be?’”