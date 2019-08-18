JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State athletics department announced today that three former student-athletes and one former coach will make up its 2018-19 Hall of Fame class.
The class, which will be formally inducted in the biennial Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet on Friday, Oct. 25, will feature golf standout Matias Anselmo, volleyball All-American Abbey Breit, baseball star Clay Whittemore and former tennis coach Steve Bailey. The class will also be honored during the Oct. 26 football game vs. Murray State.
The third golfer inducted into the JSU Athletics Hall of Fame, Anselmo helped the men’s golf program emerge as one of the premiere programs of its size in Division I. He was the 2003 Atlantic Sun Player of the Year and the Ohio Valley Conference’s co-Golfer of the Year with teammate Nick Mackay in 2004. He led the Gamecocks to conference championships three times in his four-year career. He and the Gamecocks won back-to-back A-Sun titles in 2002 and 2003 before claiming the OVC crown in their first year in the league in 2004.
His three career wins are tied for third all-time in JSU history, while his 61 rounds of par or better are second in school history — Tomasz Anderson broke his school record in 2015. His 132 rounds played are second most by a Gamecock, while his 125 counting rounds are still school record. He is second all-time with 394 birdies. He carded two of the 11 lowest rounds in school history in one event — the 2004 Sonic/Chattanooga Intercollegiate. He also turned in a 65 in the 2004 Raising Cane Classic, an event that saw him card a 54-hole score of 202, third-lowest in JSU history.
Anselmo was the 2002 A-Sun Freshman of the Year and a two-time first team All-A-Sun performer before earning first team All-OVC honors in 2004. His 71.5 scoring average in 2002-03 is the second lowest in a season in school history, while his averages in 2003-04 and 2001-02 rank seventh and ninth, respectively. His career scoring average of 72.6 is the third-best in JSU history. The Eagle Owl Award Winner in 2004-05, he also shared medalist honors with Mackay in the 2004 OVC Championship.
Breit becomes the first volleyball player inducted into JSU’s Athletics Hall of Fame after one of the most storied careers of any Gamecock in any sport. One of just three women to be named Ohio Valley Conference Female Athlete of the Year multiple times, Breit won the league’s highest athletic honor her final two years after an historic volleyball career.
The four-time first team All-OVC selection was a three-time All-American by the AVCA from 2005-07. Breit was the OVC Player of the Year each of her final three seasons, a feat never before done in the conference at the time and only matched once since. Her school-record 1,897 career kills remains the fourth-most in OVC history, and her 1,342 digs are still sixth on JSU’s career list.
Breit was a CoSIDA Academic All-American in 2006 and 2007, along with earning Academic All-America honors from ESPN The Magazine those same two years and ESPN Academic All-District in 2005. The 2007 Eagle Owl Award winner was the national player of the week in the first weekend of the 2006 season when JSU opened the season with a 3-2 win over No. 12 Louisville at the Cardinal Invitational. She was also a three-time OVC All-Tournament selection. Breit led JSU to four conference championships, including both the 2005 regular season and tournament crowns as she guided Jax State to its first two Division I NCAA Tournament appearances in 2005 and 2006.
Whittemore becomes the ninth baseball player in the JSU Athletics Hall of Fame and the first from the Jim Case era after a stellar three-year career with the Gamecocks. The Cullman product helped guide the Gamecocks to two Ohio Valley Conference championships and a berth in the 2006 NCAA Regionals in Tuscaloosa.
A three-time All-OVC recipient after spending his freshman season at Georgia, Whittemore also earned OVC All-Tournament honors in all three seasons with the Gamecocks. He earned tournament MVP honors after his game-winning, two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Jax State over top seed Samford, giving the Gamecocks the 2006 tournament crown and sending them to the NCAA Regionals.
In 2007, he led the OVC with 93 hits en route to his first of back-to-back OVC Player of the Year awards. He became JSU’s first Division I baseball All-American after being tabbed a Louisville Slugger All-American that season. As a senior, he belted a team-high eight home runs to lead JSU to the OVC regular-season title with a 23-4 conference mark. He still ranks fourth in school history with 256 hits and fifth with 175 RBIs.
Longtime coach Steve Bailey becomes the first person affiliated with the JSU Tennis program inducted into the Hall of Fame, but he served JSU in many roles over more than three decades. His retirement following the 2015 season capped a 35-year run at the leader of Jacksonville State’s Men’s and Women’s Tennis programs. He built the Gamecocks into a championship caliber program in Division II and continued that success as JSU transition to Division I athletics in 1995.
Bailey’s teams won 20 conference championships, nine in his 12 years in the Ohio Valley Conference. He is a six-time OVC Coach of the Year, winning the men’s honor four times (2004, 2007, 2009 and 2014), and the women’s twice (2008 and 2010). He tallied 812 career wins and guided JSU to five NCAA Division I Regional appearances.
Bailey also coached the men’s golf team and women’s basketball team during his tenure at JSU, while spending time as an instructor in the physical education department. His 1981 men’s golf team finished eighth in the nation. He spent two years as the women’s basketball head coach from 1980-82 and posted a 26-26 record.