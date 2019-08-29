Postgame analysis of Jacksonville State's 35-14 loss to Southeastern Louisiana:
THREE THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
Bad start
Jacksonville State entered Thursday night's game as a nine-point favorite, according to sportbet.com, but the Lions laid the wood to the Gamecocks.
The good news is that Jax State has nine days until the next game. The bad news is that it's perennial FCS power Chattanooga at home. Also bad news: The Gamecocks appear to have more to fix than nine days can cover.
Trouble up front
Many Gamecocks fans might circle quarterback Zerrick Cooper for the bulk of their criticism, and while his two interceptions certainly were costly, he isn't the only one who struggled.
The JSU offensive line, a question mark coming into the season, rarely held the Southeastern Louisiana defensive line off Cooper, who got sacked five times. Backup Dalton Etheridge was sacked once. Center Tyler Scozzaro and guard B.J. Autry each graduated, and tackle Hunter Sosebee is out for the year with an injury. Guard Darius Anderson is the only experienced lineman on the first team.
It didn't help that JSU fell behind early, forcing the Gamecocks to throw even more than planned. Even so, Cooper completed 40 of 52 passes for 414 yards.
Turnover ratio
Last season, Jacksonville State made seven more turnovers than it forced, and head coach John Grass expressed concern over that.
Against Southeastern Louisiana, JSU forced only one — a fumble recovery by defensive back Traco Williams. No interceptions. Not even a quarterback sack.
Meanwhile, JSU gave up the two interceptions, including one run back for a touchdown and another than set up a quick score.
MINI GRADES
Rushing offense — C: The Gamecocks didn't run the ball often enough to get a real guage of the night, but they did have 24 carries, gaining only 67 yards. Much of that came on three runs: 26 by Michael Matthews, 15 by Cooper and 14 by Austin Kinsey.
Rushing defense — C-: Southeastern Louisiana picked up an average of 5.0 yards a carry. The offensive line wasn't the only JSU line to struggle.
Passing offense — B: Cooper threw for a lot of yards, and plenty of guys made nice catches. Tight end Trae Barry led with 10 catches for 83 yards. The two interceptions hurt, however.
Passing defense — D: Southeastern Louisiana wasn't terribly efficient throwing the ball, but the Lions managed to hit on a 35-yard touchdown pass and another one of 58 yards for a score. Also, as mentioned earlier, they didn't suffer a sack. The 58-yarder came with less than two minutes left in the first half and put SLU up 21-7.
Special teams — B: The punting and place-kicking was solid, but the two penalties on kickoff returns really hurt JSU.
Coaching — C: The 10 penalties for 83 yards weren't good, and neither were the troubles with the offense. SLU seemed a step ahead when it counted.
Overall — D: JSU entered as the No. 6-ranked team in the FCS, and the favorites to win the Ohio Valley Conference. This isn't the result the Gamecocks were expecting.