JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville State’s hopes and dreams for 2019 are back, thanks to a memorable comeback and victory over an FCS elite program.
The 17th-ranked Gamecocks overcame a three-touchdown deficit in the first quarter and 17-point disparity into the fourth quarter to beat fourth-ranked Eastern Washington 49-45 on Burgess-Snow Ford.
The victory stretched JSU’s home winning streak in regular-season games to 30. More importantly, a victory over an FCS power known for deep playoff runs rescued JSU’s national aspirations after a season-opening loss at Southeastern Louisiana.
"For us, it's a great win, major win," said JSU cornerback Yul Gowdy, whose interception ended EWU's last-gasp drive with 40 seconds to play. "It's a big game to put us back in the spotlight."
JSU (2-1) beat its highest-ranked opponent since upsetting No. 2 Northwestern State in 2002. The Gamecocks also mounted their largest comeback since erasing a 31-10 deficit in a 49-48 upset of Ole Miss in 2010.
"It's a great, great night for the Gamecocks," JSU coach John Grass said. "They are a top-five kind of team. It was like a quarterfinal, semifinal type of matchup."
JSU overcame a rugged day for its defense, when spent 88 plays on the field, allowed EWU (1-2) to convert 14 of 23 third downs and saw the Eagles outgain the Gamecocks 469 total yards to 366.
Quarterback Zerrick Cooper did the heaviest lifting on offense, rushing for a career-high 88 yards and a touchdown to go with 249 yards on 14-for-31 passing with three scores.
Cooper’s 29-yard pass to Josh Pearson and 19-yard pass to Trae Barry set up Michael Matthews’ 1-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds to play to give JSU its first lead of the game.
Matthews also had a conversion run on fourth down early in the drive.
JSU’s comeback from a 45-28 deficit got a big boost when reserve receiver Jerrad Washington partially blocked a punt. Marshall Clark recovered at EWU’s 13 to set up Matthews’ 3-yard run to bring JSU within 45-42 with 5:55 to play.
Cooper’s 15-yard run at 14:49 of the fourth quarter brought JSU within 45-35.
JSU scored the game’s final 21 points. This after EWU answered Matthews’ 19-yard, catch-and-run touchdown to start the third quarter with Seth Harrison’s 22-yard field goal and Eric Barriere’s 51-yard touchdown pass to Talolo Limu-Jones to make it 45-28 at 3:04 of the third quarter.
Barriere completed 24 of 43 passes for 294 yards and five touchdowns.
After a pregame lightning delay, EWU took a 28-7 lead in a lightning-round barrage.
It started with Dre’Sonte’s Dorton’s 90-yard kickoff return at 14:47.
The Eagles covered 80 yards in 11 plays and 3:56 for Barriere’s 7-yard, perfect pass to the back-right corner of the end zone to Andrew Boston.
JSU interrupted for Cooper’s 52-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Hester on a deep cross, but EWU went through JSU’s defense again … 75 yards in 11 plays to set up Barriere’s roll right and throwback to Jayson Williams in the back of the end zone,
JSU’s Malik Feaster fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, and Barriere hooked up with Jayce Gilder four plays later. The 8-yard pass made it 28-7 at 2:04 of the first quarter.
JSU found footing in the second quarter and seemed to change momentum with a lightning round of its own … Marlon Bridges’ 67-yard interception return for a score and Cooper’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Josh Pearson, after JSUs’ defense came up with a rare three-and-out, to bring the Gamecocks within 28-21 at 10:08 of the second quarter.
Barriere capped a 75-yard, nine-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Williams at 6:26, and the 35-21 lead stood at halftime.
The Eagles ran 51 plays to JSU’s 24 in the first half and outgained the Gamecocks 304 total yards to 122.